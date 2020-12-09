1-MIN READ
WWE Slammy Awards 2020: Complete List of Award Categories and Their Nominees
Here is the complete list of award categories and nominees for WWE Slammy Awards.
- Last Updated: December 09, 2020, 14:17 IST
WWE Slammy Awards 2020 will be taking place on December 23, after a gap of five years. The award ceremony will be telecasted on the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the WWE website. WWE fans will get to see the very best of RAW and SmackDown. Moreover, WWE NXT has not been included for WWE Slammy Awards 2020.
WWE has also released the list of award categories and nominees. Here is the complete list of award categories and nominees under them. Those who want to vote for their favourite wrestler can do so till December 11.
Superstar of the Year
- Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns
- Randy Orton
- Braun Strowman
- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- Asuka
- Sasha Banks
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Charlotte Flair
Match of the Year
- Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020
- Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020
- AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020
- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
- AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020
- Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020
- Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – Royal Rumble 2020
Rivalry of the Year
- Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family
- Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
- Edge vs. Randy Orton
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
- R-Truth vs. The World
- Lana vs. Announcer Tables
Tag Team of the Year
- The Golden Role Models
- Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
- The New Day
- The Street Profits
- Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro
Return of the Year
- Edge
- Roman Reigns
- MVP
- Goldberg
- Sami Zayn