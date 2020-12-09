WWE Slammy Awards 2020: Complete List of Award Categories and Their Nominees

WWE Slammy Awards 2020 will be taking place on December 23, after a gap of five years. The award ceremony will be telecasted on the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the WWE website. WWE fans will get to see the very best of RAW and SmackDown. Moreover, WWE NXT has not been included for WWE Slammy Awards 2020.

WWE has also released the list of award categories and nominees. Here is the complete list of award categories and nominees under them. Those who want to vote for their favourite wrestler can do so till December 11.

Superstar of the Year

Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton

Braun Strowman

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

Match of the Year

Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36

The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020

Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – Royal Rumble 2020

Rivalry of the Year

Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

R-Truth vs. The World

Lana vs. Announcer Tables

Tag Team of the Year

The Golden Role Models

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

The New Day

The Street Profits

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

Return of the Year