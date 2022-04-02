WWE SmackDown April 1 Results: Final Showdown Before WrestleMania 38 was Full of Mayhem

The WWE SmackDown on April 1, the last big event before the highly-anticipated WrestleMania 38, featured Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship, and a non-title women’s tag team match before the fatal 4-way fight at WrestleMania.

The Friday night SmackDown also witnessed a surprising six-men clash in the original fight between Rick Boogs and Jimmy Uso.

Here’s the highlights of WWE SmackDown April 1:

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

SmackDown kickstarted with a 20-member battle royal which had a surprise winner. Madcap Moss managed to outperform other wrestlers and eliminated United States Champion Finn Balor to come on top and win Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Intercontinental Triple Threat Match

Intercontinental Champion Ricochet did not have a good last week as he lost two singles matches against wrestling duo Los Lotharios. The match on Friday had his championship on stake. The exciting match saw Ricochet and Los Lotharios members Angel and Humberto fighting for themselves. However, the 630, Ricochet’s finisher, to Angel ensured the continental championship stays where it was.

Carmella and Queen Zelina vs Sasha Banks and Naomi

Before the highly anticipated Fatal 4-way clash at WrestleMania, Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina. Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Natalya and Shayna Baszler, who are part of the anticipated WrestleMania match, simply watched the fight from ringside.

Rick Boogs vs. Jimmy Uso clash turns into chaos

Before Rick Boogs and Jimmy Uso could even start their match, the Friday Night SmackDown witnessed a spontaneous six-man tag team fight. Before the original fight between Boogs and Jimmy, Austin Theory threw a fan’s drink in Pat McAfee’s face and scoot, but only to be tossed by Finn Balor into the ring.

One thing led to another, and then it was decided by WWE official Adam Pierce that Finn Balor, Shinsuke and Rick Boogs would go against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Austin Theory.

Theory ultimately delivered the ALT on Balor with the help of The Usos for the win.

To conclude the night, Madcap Moss, after winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, appeared in an episode of ‘Happy Talk’ hosted by Happy Corbin. However, Drew McIntyre, who previously saw his sword Angela stolen by Corbin, stormed into the show and attacked him to reclaim his prized possession.

