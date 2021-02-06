WWE Smackdown: Big E Retains Intercontinental Championship Title, Edge's Wrestlemania Opponent Remains a Mystery

The Friday night episode of WWE Smackdown was perhaps one of the best ones in recent times. There were quite a few matches that gave WWE fans several heartbeat-skipping moments. The showstopper was the Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship in which Big E retained the title. The bout between Daniel Bryan and Cesaro was also quite intense as it left both terribly injured.

Take a quick look at the major events that took place in the Friday night episode of WWE Smackdown:

Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin: The Friday night match saw King Corbin losing the action packed match to Dominik Mysterio. The bout was quite simple and did not bluntly show Mysterio’s lack of experience. Corbin hasn’t been getting his dew credit in the programs, despite his constant efforts to maintain his game. It is safe to say that he is a good player but is quite underrated, and is perhaps one of the many hidden gems.

Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro: The high on energy match had Cesaro clinch the win against Bryan. This was one of those matches that left both the parties terribly injured. Bryan was up against Cesaro in a rematch from the recent past. It is certain that the two sides were extra aggressive andfrustrated to an extent. In fact, things during the course of the match got so tense that Bryan attacked an already existing injury on Cesaro’s head. The match concluded with a submission victory in Cesaro’s favour.

Ruby Riott vs. Bayley: In this match Bayley defeated Riott. In this action packed bout, there was not a minute in which fans could catch a breather. Ruby Riott battled Bayley in singles competition. The match started with Riott injuring Bayley’s shoulder terribly. A part of Bayley’s win can be credited to Liv Morgan who distracted Riott sufficiently so the Bayley could drive her to the mat.

Chad Gable and Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode: SmackDown tag team champions Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode were up against Chad Gable and Otis in non-title action.The bout started with Ziggler's attempt to grapple with Gable, however, this move went against him as Gable seized and outclassed him. The win of the match would have been predicted by fans when Roode delivered a full power DDT on Gable. As expected, the match concluded with Roode and Ziggler defeating Gable and Otis.

Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Big E defeated Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn to retain the title. This was perhaps one of the shows topper matches of the evening as it was action-packed and had all three of them under the spotlight. Zayn’s performance was rather disappointing as it seemed a bit cowardly in comparison to Crews and Big E’s. Crews was all in the match and it seemed he was in a mood to go to any extent to clinch the win. However, because of Big E’ super momentum neither of the two were able to catch up and therefore were on the losing end. This match was also a proof as to why Big E holds the title and how much he deserved to retain it too.