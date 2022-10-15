WWE SmackDown: Bray Wyatt Marks Heartening Return to the Ring

In a colossal episode of SmackDown, the WWE Universe witnessed a remarkable return of superstar Bray Wyatt on Friday. The leader of the Wyatt family made a brief appearance at the Extreme Rules event earlier this week and left the fans wanting more. WWE granted the fans’ wishes when Wyatt entered the ring for a heart-to-heart with them, explaining his time away from the ring and his plans for the future.

Elsewhere on the show, Rey Mysterio battled in a Fatal 4-Way match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Drew McIntyre squared up against Karrion Kross while Sammy Zayn and the high-flying Kofi Kingston brawled on the night. Damage CTRL faced Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and newcomer Roxanne Perez.

Here are the complete highlights from an action-packed episode of WWE SmackDown that aired on Friday, October 14:

Singles Match: Kofi Kingston vs Sami Zayn

SmackDown began with shocking news about Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s car crash. Drew McIntyre then pounced on a dazed Kross and warned him by saying, “This is just the beginning!”

Back in the ring, Kofi Kingston and Sami Zayn kicked off the night. The wrestlers were joined by Xavier Woods and Jey Uso on either side.

Zayn was in command of the match, putting the former WWE champion on the defence. Kingston battled back into the bout, displaying some of his usual tenacity. Right when Kingston seemed to be on his way to a rollup victory, Uso interfered and turned it in favour of Zayn. The El Generico then picked up the tainted victory.

2v1 Handicap Match: Braun Strowman takes on Brian Thomas and James Maverick

Braun Strowman quickly and efficiently decimated James Maverick and Brian Thomas with the Monster Bomb. After the match, Omos and his manager MVP stormed to the ring to spoil Strowman’s celebration. Unimpressed with the former Universal Champion, MVP berated him after the bout.

Singles Match: LA Knight vs Mansoor

The disintegration of Maximum Male Models continued when LA Knight sent former client Mansoor down after connecting the BFT. After the bout, Mace attempted to exact revenge on his mate but was outmatched by Knight, who sent him crashing into the side rails. Knight then took the microphone and introduced himself as LA Knight.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL vs Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi to battle against the Damage CTRL. During the intense action, IYO SKY leapt over the top rope with a moonsault to save her partner just as Rodriguez was about to crash Kai onto the mat outside with a Tejana Bomb. Shotzi, not to be outdone, flew onto the three competitors as well, leaving all four on the outside. A tremendous match between Perez and Bayley culminated with Bayley securing the pinfall for the victory.

Tag Team Battle: Legado Del Fantasma vs Hit Row

Ashante from Hit Row was in tag team action on Friday night. The Adonis and Top Dolla sought vengeance against Legado Del Fantasma’s Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega accompanied the heels, while Hit Row was accompanied by B-Fab.

The mayhem started right away as Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma clashed on the rampway before the bell rang. Just as the bout started to pick up the pace, Santos Escobar took out Adonis over the top rope allowing Legado to earn the victory with the Sacrificio.

