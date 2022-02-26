WWE SmackDown February 25 results: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar Lock WrestleMania Clash; Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville Attack Ronda Rousey

At the February 25 event of Friday night SmackDown, the show built promotions towards WWE WrestleMania 38, which will see mega clashes lined up for the two-night event and the rivalry only intensifies from here on. The February 25 edition of WWE SmackDown witnessed Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, who’ve been on a collision course since the year began, sign the contract for their upcoming match at the biggest PPV of the company. In other highlights, following the intense battle at WWE Elimination Chamber against Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre gets a one-on-one match against Happy Corbin. Whereas, the women’s side of things saw Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair ambush Ronda Rousey during an interview and much more.

Here is a recap of events at WWE SmackDown, February 25:

Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville attack Ronda Rousey: The show opened with Michael Cole interviewing Ronda Rousey, who was expressing her intentions to be a role model for her baby daughter. Charlotte Flair interrupted the proceedings and Deville attacked Rousey from behind. The pair tried to injure Rousey’s knee, but The Baddest Woman on the Planet sent Deville running.

After the show, Adam Pearce announced that Rousey would fight Deville in Miami next week.

New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo): The New Day continued their domination in the tag team segment after downing Graza with the Midnight Hour for a pinfall victory.

In a backstage drama, The Viking Raiders attacked The Usos, who was interviewing with Sam Roberts. A SmackDown Tag Team title match between The Usos vs. Viking Raiders scheduled for next week was later confirmed by WWE.

Xia Li vs Natalya: The Queen of Hearts (Natalya) dominated early on, but Xia Li fought back to score a pinfall victory after hitting a roundhouse kick.

In another highlight, Sami Zayn who became a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion last week held a celebration and threw an open challenge. Johnny Knoxville answered Zayn’s call but his taunting got him at the receiving end of two Helluva Kicks.

Sasha Banks vs Shotzi Blackheart: A new variation of double knees, followed by a Backstabber, countered into the Bank Statement gave Banks a submission win over her opponent. In the meantime, Naomi, who was on commentary during the match, announced that she and Banks have joined forces and aim to capture the Women’s Tag Team titles.

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss (w/ Happy Corbin): Although the Elimination Chamber rematch (McIntyre vs Happy Corbin) was announced ahead of the show, it was changed as Moss backed out at the last minute. Despite the pre-match attack on him by Corbin and Moss and efforts of distraction during the fight, The Scottish Warrior flattened Moss with a Claymore Kick for a pinfall victory.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar sign the contract for the WrestleMania38 main event: Both World Champions sat across from each other for SmackDown’s closing segment. After taunting episodes, both parties signed the contract, securing their WrestleMania clash. Before leaving, Reigns revealed that he had bought the security in the ring, and they tried to attack Lesnar. But the Beast Incarnate easily cleared the ring, as Reigns and Heyman watched in horror.

