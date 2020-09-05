WWE SmackDown Full Results and Highlights, September 4: Jay Uso Emerges as No.1 Contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Title

After shocking the WWE universe with his late entry at WWE Payback and the pin over Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal title, Roman Reigns opened WWE SmackDown with this his “special counsel” Paul Heyman by his side. Heyman typical to his role as Brock Lesnar' advocate revealed that 'he is here to make sure that The Big Dog is treated like the star he is'. Newly crowned Women's tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler dominated their rematch from WWE Payback against Bayley and Sasha Banks.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Bayley turned on Banks with a brutal attack, including a top rope leg drop on Bank with a chair to her neck, thus splitting the golden role models.

ALSO READ: WWE NXT Results: Finn Balor vs With Adam Cole for NXT Championship on Super Tuesday 2

While in the men's tag team division Otis and Tucker claimed a win over the team of John Morrison and The Miz. After the match Morrison ran with Otis' Money in the Bank Briefcase, only to realize late it was the wrong one.

Sheamus' antic backstage meant Big E was put out of commission for the show's main even -- a fatal 4-way match -- to determine the new contender for Reigns' Universal title. The Intercontinental title storyline was further progressed with Sami Zayn showing up again with his own title and a melee ensued with actual champion Jeff Hardy putting down the wrestler in the feud, AJ Styles, but Zayn had the last laugh with a helluva kick on Hardy.

ALSO READ: WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton Sets Up Fight with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash of Champions

Jey Uso stepped up in place of Big E and claimed one of his biggest wins as a singles competitor winning the fatal-four way match defeating Sheamus, King Corbin, and Riddle. Jey pinned Riddle after a huge Frog Splash to get a title opportunity against his cousin at WWE Clash of Champions.

Here are the full results from WWE Smackdown, September 4:

Roman Reigns addressed his relationship with Paul Heyman

Heavy Machinery def. The Miz & John Morrison

Sheamus smashed Big E through a windshield

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks & Bayley

Bayley brutalized Sasha Banks

The Intercontinental Championship picture intensified

Jey Uso def. King Corbin, Sheamus & Matt Riddle to earn a Universal Title Match at WWE Clash of Champions