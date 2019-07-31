WWE SmackDown Result: Roman Reigns Attacked Before SummerSlam 2019, Trish Stratus Makes Comeback

Tuesday night SmackDown, though not as edgy as Raw, still managed to pack a punch. The episode delivered when it came to in-ring bouts and saw Roman Reigns being mysteriously attacked to produce a SummerSlam buildup. The evening also saw Randy Orton explaining his distaste for Kofi Kingston during a pre-recorded interview where he added that Kingston's entire championship is based on a fluke. The evening also saw WWE Diva Trish Stratus making a comeback to the Blue Brand.

The entire evening broadcast was teased with announcements regarding Roman Reigns' plans for SummerSlam 2019. As Reigns approached Kayla Braxton in the backstage interview area after the main segment, he was mysteriously knocked to the ground by a falling lighting rig and a handful of speakers on top of it. While Reigns refused medical attention and managed to walk off without making an announcement, a shadowy figure was shown in the distance wearing a black t-shirt with white sleeves, bringing in an almost vintage WWE vibe.

Here's what else happened on SmackDown:

Kevin Owens defeated Drew McIntyre via pinfall in an opening segment that nearly became the highlight of the show.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Bayley and Ember Moon via pinfall.

Dolph Ziggler defeated Finn Balor via pinfall following a distraction from The Fiend.

Ali defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall in a non-title bout.

Kofi Kingston defeated AJ Styles via pinfall in a stellar match as threat of interference from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson loomed outside.

The evening also saw Trish Stratus appearing as Jerry Lawler's guest on the King's Court, where she explained how being a full-time mother was more important than any final match. However, the seven-time WWE Women's Champion was challenged by Charlotte Flair, and though she initially declined, constant goading led to Stratus accepting Charlotte Flair's challenge at SummerSlam 2019.

Dolph Ziggler confirmed his SummerSlam match against The Miz and Sami Zayn answered Aleister Black's call for SummerSlam match on SmackDown as well. Finally, despite promotion for the second straight week, Daniel Bryan declined a second chance to give his career-altering announcement.