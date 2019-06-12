WWE SmackDown Result: The New Day Reunites, The Miz Receives a Beatdown

Mere days after Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, and weeks before Stomping Grounds, Tuesday night's WWE SmackDown saw a major segment involving The Miz, while The New Day rounded off the evening with a stunning victory.The evening started off with a reluctant Miz welcoming Drew McIntyre as a guest, with McMahon and Elias in tow. The segment saw a lot of trash talks from both sides which resulted in McMahon challenging Miz to a match later in the evening with the stipulation that he must first defeat Elias and McIntyre in order to get to McMahon. The event also saw Kofi Kingston and partner Xavier Woods welcome back Big E for a massive six-man tag team match pitting The New Day against Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.Gauntlet matchThe Miz defeated Elias via pinfallDrew McIntyre defeated The Miz via pinfallShane McMahon defeated The Miz via submissionHere are other results from the evening:Heavy Machinery defeated AJ Kirsh and Dave Dutra via pinfallSonya Deville defeated Carmella via pinfallBayley defeated Nikki Cross via pinfall in a non-title matchThe New Day defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler via pinfallThe evening also saw Apollo Crews being issued a warning by Zelina Vega who told him not to provoke Andrade or he will pay.WWE SmackDown also saw R-Truth getting shipped out and avoided a 24/7 title defence. Truth, who attempted to hide in a road case from the rest of the locker room, had to cry out for help due to a lack of oxygen. This was heard by Jinder Mahal, who after being unable to open the case with a crowbar learned Truth's case was being shipped to Los Angeles for next week's Raw, so he ordered a referee to travel with him to LA.