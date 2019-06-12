Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

WWE SmackDown Result: The New Day Reunites, The Miz Receives a Beatdown

The evening started off with a reluctant Miz welcoming Drew McIntyre as a guest, with McMahon and Elias in tow.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 12, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WWE SmackDown Result: The New Day Reunites, The Miz Receives a Beatdown
File photo of The Miz
Loading...
Mere days after Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, and weeks before Stomping Grounds, Tuesday night's WWE SmackDown saw a major segment involving The Miz, while The New Day rounded off the evening with a stunning victory.

The evening started off with a reluctant Miz welcoming Drew McIntyre as a guest, with McMahon and Elias in tow. The segment saw a lot of trash talks from both sides which resulted in McMahon challenging Miz to a match later in the evening with the stipulation that he must first defeat Elias and McIntyre in order to get to McMahon. The event also saw Kofi Kingston and partner Xavier Woods welcome back Big E for a massive six-man tag team match pitting The New Day against Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Gauntlet match

The Miz defeated Elias via pinfall

Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz via pinfall

Shane McMahon defeated The Miz via submission

Here are other results from the evening:

Heavy Machinery defeated AJ Kirsh and Dave Dutra via pinfall

Sonya Deville defeated Carmella via pinfall

Bayley defeated Nikki Cross via pinfall in a non-title match

The New Day defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler via pinfall

The evening also saw Apollo Crews being issued a warning by Zelina Vega who told him not to provoke Andrade or he will pay.

WWE SmackDown also saw R-Truth getting shipped out and avoided a 24/7 title defence. Truth, who attempted to hide in a road case from the rest of the locker room, had to cry out for help due to a lack of oxygen. This was heard by Jinder Mahal, who after being unable to open the case with a crowbar learned Truth's case was being shipped to Los Angeles for next week's Raw, so he ordered a referee to travel with him to LA.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram