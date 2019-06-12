English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WWE SmackDown Result: The New Day Reunites, The Miz Receives a Beatdown
The evening started off with a reluctant Miz welcoming Drew McIntyre as a guest, with McMahon and Elias in tow.
Mere days after Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, and weeks before Stomping Grounds, Tuesday night's WWE SmackDown saw a major segment involving The Miz, while The New Day rounded off the evening with a stunning victory.
The evening started off with a reluctant Miz welcoming Drew McIntyre as a guest, with McMahon and Elias in tow. The segment saw a lot of trash talks from both sides which resulted in McMahon challenging Miz to a match later in the evening with the stipulation that he must first defeat Elias and McIntyre in order to get to McMahon. The event also saw Kofi Kingston and partner Xavier Woods welcome back Big E for a massive six-man tag team match pitting The New Day against Ziggler, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Gauntlet match
The Miz defeated Elias via pinfall
Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz via pinfall
Shane McMahon defeated The Miz via submission
Here are other results from the evening:
Heavy Machinery defeated AJ Kirsh and Dave Dutra via pinfall
Sonya Deville defeated Carmella via pinfall
Bayley defeated Nikki Cross via pinfall in a non-title match
The New Day defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler via pinfall
The evening also saw Apollo Crews being issued a warning by Zelina Vega who told him not to provoke Andrade or he will pay.
WWE SmackDown also saw R-Truth getting shipped out and avoided a 24/7 title defence. Truth, who attempted to hide in a road case from the rest of the locker room, had to cry out for help due to a lack of oxygen. This was heard by Jinder Mahal, who after being unable to open the case with a crowbar learned Truth's case was being shipped to Los Angeles for next week's Raw, so he ordered a referee to travel with him to LA.
