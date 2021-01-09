WWE SmackDown Results: Adam Pearce Earns a Shot at Roman Reigns’ Title in Royal Rumble

The January 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown had some big moments with an unlikely but deserving candidate qualifying as a contender for Roman Reigns' title at Royal Rumble and Shinsuke Nakamura defeating multiple opponents from the likes of Rey Mysterio to King Corbin.

It was declared early on in the night that a gauntlet match between five wrestlers -- Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin, on Friday will decide who moves ahead as Reigns’ opponent for the title match at Royal Rumble.

But before the game, Reigns was seen verbally thrashing the underdog Adam Pearce for not respecting Kevin Owens as he sent out the latter to a fight with Jey Uso where he got badly injured. This verbal altercation was followed by the Intercontinental Champion match between Big E and Apollo Crews. The match ended with Big E defeating Crews by a pinfall and retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Next, the SmackDown Tag Team match began with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode teaming up against The Street Profits and defeating them with a pinfall. It was after this that the first Gauntlet match began. Pearce found that he was included in the gauntlet game along with the other five.

Nakamura was brilliant, displaying great skills and even greater potential to have a mainstream storyline in the future. His partnership with Corbin was beneficial and their chemistry had a spark while it lasted. Sami Zayn was the first to be eliminated by Rey Mysterio, who was shortly thereafter made to tap out by Nakamura.

Moving on, Nakamura dealt with a sneak attack by Corbin and ended up victorious even after the Deep Six. Then Nakamura was up against Daniel Bryan who knew that the former would be a bit tired going into his third straight match. However, he also accepted defeat at the hands of the veteran.

Finally, a disgruntled authority figure Pearce came out and ended up winning the gauntlet match on accounts of being the last to be eliminated.