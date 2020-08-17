WWE Smackdown Results: Asuka Wins Triple Brand Battle Royal

The Friday night episode of the WWE Smackdown was exciting, gripping and most importantly had outings that kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. The Free for All, Triple Brand Battle Royal was won by Asuka after she defeated Shayna Baszler.

Interestingly enough, there were two outings between Big E and John Morrison in the August 14 episode. One of them ended in a no contest while in the other one Big E defeated John Morrison via Submission.

Apart from this match, victories in rest of the matches were registered via pinfall. The intense fixtures saw Sheamus defeating Shorty G and Gran Metalik beating Shinsuke Nakamura.

It is difficult to say which fixture was most intense as all of them were equally gripping and entertaining at the same time.

Here is a quick look at the results of all that went down in the Friday night episode of WWE Smackdown:

Big E Vs. John Morrison : The match ended in a No Contest

Triple Brand Battle Royal [Free-For-All]: Asuka won the Triple Brand Battle Royal after eliminating Shayna Baszler

Sheamus vs. Shorty G: Sheamus defeated Shorty G via pinfall

Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Cesaro) vs. Gran Metalik (w/Lince Dorado): Gran Metalik defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall

Big E vs. John Morrison: Big E defeated John Morrison via submission