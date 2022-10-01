WWE SmackDown Results: Austin Theory vs Drew McIntyre Match Culminated in Six Man Tag Team Action

WWE is gearing up for another flagship event with Extreme Rules just around the corner. Before the big event, the promotion halted in Winnipeg, Manitoba, for an action-packed Friday Night episode of SmackDown.

The episode featured some high-octane battles while some brewing rivalries came to the forefront. Damage CTRL’s continuous efforts to dominate women’s wrestling in the promotion continued as Bayley faced newly crowned babyface Shotzi.

Elsewhere, tag team action saw Ricochet and Madcap Moss taking on Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa in a fast-paced battle.

Catch all this and more in the complete highlights from the Friday Night episode of SmackDown:

Tag Team Match: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs Ricochet and Madcap Moss

Following Solo Sikoa’s backstage attack the week before, Ricochet and Madcap Moss clashed against The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn and Sikoa to kick off the night’s episode.

The hazardous Sikoa used a distraction provided by The Honorary Uce to shoot a chair at an oncoming Ricochet, hurling him into the timekeeper area. He then tagged himself into the ring and defeated Moss with a powerful Spinning Solo. When Moss engaged Zayn after the bell, The Bloodline’s newest member snapped and launched a violent post-match assault on Madcap.

1v1 Match: Austin Theory vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre faced Austin Theory in a bout that was the product of another backstage brawl between the two. Mr. Money in the Bank was accompanied by Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy.

McIntyre controlled the action with his solid assaults until Alpha Academy intervened. The match was declared canceled by the referee. Johnny Gargano charged the ring, but the numbers game proved too much for him, resulting in a tremendous pop from Kevin Owens. To the pleasure of the spectators, the babyfaces cleared the heels and stood tall in the ring.

Hit Row vs Los Lotharios

The fight between Hit Row and Los Lotharios had been planned for weeks, but it was hardly a competitive contest. Angel was busy with B-Fab at ringside, leaving Humberto to face the wrath of Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis, who smashed him to secure an easy victory.

1v1 Match: Ronda Rousey vs Natalya

Ronda Rousey returned to the squared circle on Friday night, taking on her mentor Natalya. A submission-heavy bout in which both women were searching for a tap-out ended with The Baddest Woman on the Planet applying an ankle lock and securing a brilliant win against the Queen of Harts. Following the contest, a bat-wielding Morgan emerged and ignited an Extreme brawl with The Rowdy One.

Sheamus trash talks but gets romped by Imperium

The Ring General led Imperium to the ring for a promo ahead of next week’s rematch from Clash at the Castle between Intercontinental champion Gunther and Sheamus. However, the Celtic Warrior interrupted as expected. The verbal sparring turned into a beat down by the heels, who left Sheamus in a heap. Though the Celtic Warrior was smashed by the heels he still maintained his phony arrogance and enquired if that was all they had.

Singles Match: Shotzi vs Bayley

After the commercial break, Shotzi tried to capitalize on her current momentum with a match against Damage Ctrl’s Bayley.

An excruciating encounter that saw Bayley work overtime to remind WWE fans just how excellent her opponent is after a year of mediocre booking, it culminated with the Raw Women’s Championship No. 1 contender cutting The Ballsy Badass off on the middle rope, then delivering the Rose Plant for the pinfall victory.

Main Event: Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Johnny Gargano vs Theory and Alpha Academy

Following a brawl earlier in the night, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano teamed up to clash against Austin Theory and Alpha Academy in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Outside the ring, Owens and Gargano sparred with Chad Gable and Otis in the final seconds of an out-of-control brawl. Meanwhile, t The SmackDown Warrior delivered the Claymore Kick for the three-count and secured the win for his team.

After the contest, McIntyre grabbed a strap and brutally unloaded retribution on Theory, delivering a message to Karrion Kross en route to their Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. The episode closed with the high-octane six-man tag team match.

