WWE SmackDown Results: Bayley Explains Her Actions, Roman Reign-Rowan Saga Gets Murkier

Monday Night Raw had ended with WWE SmackDown Champion Bayley's stunning heel turn as she laid down Becky Lynch to support her friend Sasha Banks. A day later, SmackDown saw the women's champ try to talk out of her heel turn by explaining to fans why she did what she did. The evening also saw a number of spectacular matches in the ongoing King of the Ring tournament while the Roman Reigns- Rowan- Daniel Bryan saga just got murkier.

Interestingly, SmackDown women's champion Bayley kicked off the show to a surprisingly positive reaction, where she said that everyone should have seen her alliance with Sasha Banks coming since they have been best friends. She then shifted gear and vowed to beat the most selfish person in WWE, Charlotte Flair at Clash of Champions. Flair came out to the ring and accepted Bayley's label before Sasha Banks appeared. Flair went on to attack Bayley and took to fight to Banks, only to fall victim to a chair shot from the SmackDown's women's champion. The duo then went on to brutally beat down Flair to end the segment.

The evening also saw Bryan reiterating he had nothing to do with Reigns' misfortunes in recent weeks and claimed that no one can ever call him a liar. He demanded an apology from Reigns, not just for accusing him of something he didn't do but because he is calling him a liar. This brought out Roman Reigns, who was promptly attacked by Rowan sending him crashing into the ring steps. He applied an iron claw and dropped Reigns with a chokeslam before cutting a scathing promo on Bryan for betraying him, daring him to slap him. He set Reigns up for a trip through the announce table but grabbed Bryan and planted him instead during the segment.

Here’s what else happened on SmackDown:

King of the Ring tournament semifinal -- Elias defeated Ali via pinfall following a Drift Away.

Fire & Desire defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross via pinfall with a combination knee and leg sweep.

King of the Ring tournament semifinal -- Chad Gable defeated Andrade via pinfall following a roll-up.

Aleister Black defeated Shelton Benjamin via pinfall following Black Mass.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrew Howard via pinfall after a Kinshasa.

The 24/7 title changed hands multiple times in the course of the evening. Bo Dallas pinned Drake Maverick backstage to win the title, with Maverick winning it back in the ring. He was then pinned by R-Truth at the top of the stage for the final title change of the evening.

The evening also saw Samoa Joe cutting a backstage promo saying he was attending SmackDown to scout for potential opponents, while Randy Orton too was seen continuing to call Kofi Kingston weak and not on his level. This prompted the WWE champ to make his way to the ring where he was attacked by The Revival and was laid out by a Revival-assisted "Super RKO" from Orton.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.