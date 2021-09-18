WWE SmackDown Results: Becky Lynch Interrupts Bianca Belair's Homecoming as Finn Balor and Big E take on the Usos

The Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, hosted the second last edition of WWE Smackdown before the Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) gets underway on September 26. The episode kicked off with The Bloodline – which comprises of Roman Reigns and SmackDown tag team champions The Usos, bragathon. Manager Paul Heyman went on a rant about how everyone, including Brock Lesnar, feared the Universal Champion. Meanwhile, Big E interrupted with a thunderous reception and the new WWE champion was soon joined by Finn Balor and it soon ended in a tag team match.

The show also featured a special homecoming for former women’s champion Bianca Belair,while Seth Rollins addressed his actions on Edge from last week’s episode.

Here are the highlights from Friday night’s action on SmackDown:

Finn Balor & Big E vs Jimmy & Jey Uso: The WWE champion and his partner dominated early in the contest until Jey pulled the latter to the floor while Jimmy wiped him before the break. After the break, Balor managed to tag Big E into the ring and the Big Man didn’t waste time to unleash on his eternal foes. Big E hit Jimmy with a Big Ending, at the same time Balor nailed Jey with a Coup de Grace for an impressive pinfall victory.

Rick Boogs vs Robert Roode: Dolph Ziggler ran a distraction early on, but Boogs was able to overcome a combined attack as he battled Roode, with his signature Boogs Cruise.

Seth Rollins’ address: After explaining his last week’s stand, Rollins once again challenged Edge to one final match. He bragged what will happen when he gets his hands on Edge and prophesised, he’d put him down with ease.

Meanwhile, Happy Corbin attacked Kevin Owens before their scheduled match. The bout never took place after Corbin wiped Owens down with a chokeslam on the ring apron.

Toni Storm & Liv Morgan vs. Carmella & Zelina Vega: Right before the match, Carmella suffered a ‘broken nose’ from Morgan and refused to get into the ring. The confusion led to a count-out win for Liv Morgan and Toni Storm in just a minute into the bout.

Dominik Mysterio vs Sami Zayn: Mysterio’s frustrating quest for a win over Zayn continued this week as well. The young competitor’s hesitation allowed Zayn to get his knees up in time and roll him up for a pinfall win.

Bianca Belair’s homecoming: The mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and WWE Hall of Famer Glen Jacobs presented Belair with a key to the county. With her parents seated in the front row, the former champion vowed to win back the SmackDown Women’s title from Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules. However, Lynch interrupted the festivities and the pleasantries turned to a physicality. Belair hit Lynch with the Kiss of Death but was delivered the Manhandle Slam by Lynch, before she escaped up the ramp.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here