News18 » Sports
2-min read

WWE SmackDown Results: Braun Strowman Wins Intercontinental Championship; King Corbin Ends Up in Dog Food

WWE SmackDown: Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 1, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
WWE SmackDown Results: Braun Strowman Wins Intercontinental Championship; King Corbin Ends Up in Dog Food
Braun Strowman (Photo Credit: WWE)

Friday Night WWE SmackDown saw a key title change and a main event that left wrestlers in a disgusting state. The evening saw Braun Strowman win the singles title for the first time in his WWE career, winning the intercontinental championship after beating Shinsuke Nakamura.

Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship after hitting him with a running powerslam. Sami Zayn and Cesaro repeatedly tried interfering at ringside in a bid to help Nakamura retain the title. They assisted Nakamura by removing the turnbuckle pad in the corner. However, Strowman stopped Nakamura from smashing him into exposed metal before driving Nakamura into the corner, following it by hitting the running powerslam to score the win.

Following the match, Zayn, Cesaro, and Nakamura loudly objected to the win backstage until they were interrupted by Elias. This led to Zayn sending Cesaro out to handle the situation, which ending with Elias standing tall in the ring after knocking out Cesaro.

The evening also saw Roman Reigns and The Usos opening the night with an in-ring promo before being interrupted by King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The war of words between the two teams led to Reigns changing the terms of the match later in the night between the two teams to a losers eat dog food stipulation.

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode via pinfall, after Reigns turned the situation round when Corbin tried to counter a spear with a kick, into a pin for the victory.

Corbin tried to run from the ring following the loss, but was caught by The Usos and hung from the ring post by handcuffs.

Reigns flung spoonfuls of dog food at Corbin before the Usos began dumping cans of slop on his head.

Here's what happened on Friday Night SmackDown:

John Morrison and The Miz defeated Heavy Machinery, The Revival and Lucha House Party via pinfall to become top contenders to the SmackDown tag team titles.

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville via pinfall after Bliss hit Rose with Twisted Bliss.

Sheamus defeated Shorty G via pinfall following a Brogue Kick.

The evening also saw Bayley in an in-ring promo before she was interrupted by Naomi. Bayley said she was a role model who beats opponents. Bayley then called out women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, saying she knew Flair would challenge her for WrestleMania. However, she was cut off by Naomi's music. Naomi called the SmackDown women's champion a liar, saying she hadn't beaten everyone because she hadn't beaten Naomi. Bayley attacked Naomi but was not able to do any damage as Naomi ducked a title belt shot before laying her out.

