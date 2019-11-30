WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan Feud Continues, Roman Reigns Takes Down Robert Roode

Following Sunday's WWE Survivor Series brand versus brand competition that saw NXT emerge supreme, Friday Night SmackDown on FOX was all about getting back to the regular grind and building up to the next upcoming pay-per-view TLC. The evening saw the escalation of tension between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin, while the feud between Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan seem to be heating up as well.

The evening saw WWE universal champion Bray Wyatt host a new edition of the Firefly FunHouse (FFH), where he said he would give Daniel Bryan another chance to play if he allows him. The segment also saw Wyatt showcase a new WWE belt. Later in the night Bryan was once again asked if he was ready to answer Wyatt's challenge, but he remained mum. It was towards the end of the show, where Bryan referred to the Miz's warning from earlier, where he had said that The Fiend changes people (Finn Balor, Seth Rollins heel turn), stating that he needed to change as well. As he chanted 'Yes' along with the fans, accepting Wyatt's challenge, another FFH, where Wyatt said he would introduce a "new face" for the set.

The lights cut out before Wyatt emerged through the ring, locked Bryan in the Mandible Claw and dragged him through the ring, ripping out handful of Bryan's hair in the process, as the segment came to an end.

The evening also saw tensions escalate between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin. Reigns opened the show by discussing the Blue Brand's win at the Survivor Series tag match. However, he called out Corbin for being the 'dummy' on the team. Corbin however, claimed that he was the reason for the win, stating that Reigns got him eliminated out of jealousy. On being challenged for a match, he declined instead sating Robert Roode would fight him instead.

The match saw Reigns prevail, despite Ziggler and Corbin at ringsuide, with a spear for the win. Post-match, Ziggler ran in to attack, but got a Samoan drop instead. Reigns laid down Corbin too but Roode attacked him with Corbin's scepter from behind. However, Reigns escaped before further attack and hit him with a superman punch instead and speared him through the ringside barricade as well. He threw the announcer's chair of Roode and laid Ziggler out on the ring steps before attacking Roode with the announce desk, leading to the latter being carried out on a stretcher.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall after a 450 splash.

Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville via pinfall with an inside cradle. Following the match Mandy Rose attacked her from behind before Alexa Bliss ran in to make the save.

Elias returned to SmackDown.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match saw champions New Day defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro via pinfall to retain the title.

The evening also saw Sasha Banks and Bayley cut an in-ring promo, refusing tobe held responsible for their respective losses at Survivor Series while a video package of Sheamus was shown, who has been absent from in-ring action for the longest time, where he said that the SmackDown roster had become weak during his absence.

