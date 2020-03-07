WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt Delivers Message to John Cena, Dolph Ziggler-Robert Roode Win Tag Team Gauntlet Match

The final SmackDown before WWE Elimination Chamber saw some developments for the pay per view but focused largely on the upcoming WrestleMania. Heavy Machinery was given a large segment during the show and managed to deliver a tremendous match for fans, but ultimately lost out.

WWE Elimination Chamber will be held in Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 8. The event will be televised in India on Monday, March 9.

The evening saw Bray Wyatt host a new edition of Firefly Fun House following last week's confrontation with John Cena. Wyatt decorated the Fun House with images of the wrestler-turned-actor and said that without the loss at WrestleMania 20, the Firefly Fun House would not exist. He went on to thank and forgive Cena, even adding that the veteran WWE superstar helped create The Fiend.

The evening also saw a tag team gauntlet match to determine which team would receive the final entry position in Sunday's tag Elimination Chamber match. Heavy Machinery dominated from the start to end, but ultimately the win went to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

New Day and Heavy Machinery opened the gauntlet with Machinery picking up the first pinfall. Lucha House Party was out next and they too were eliminated, followed by the Usos. Next out were the SmackDown tag team champions, Jim Morrison and The Miz, who post elimination beat down Tucker and took out Otis. This allowed Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to take down a beaten Tucker. However Otis eventually made his way back and took over, until a blind tag and superkick allowed Ziggler to capitalise for the win.

Here's what else happened on WWE Friday Night SmackDown:

· Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Naomi and Lacey Evans via pinfall.

· Sheamus defeated Apollo Crews via pinfall with a Brogue Kick.

· Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeated Carmella and Dana Brooke via pinfall.

The evening also saw Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross host the NWO on A Moment of Bliss to open the show. King Corbin was being interviewed backstage when he was interrupted by Elias, possibly setting up the next feud for both men.