WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt Throws a New Challenge at John Cena, WrestleMania Changes Introduced

The latest WWE Friday SmackDown following Roman Reigns’ exit from WrestleMania was interesting for many reasons. Although Reigns’ WrestleMania 32 main event was aired again with discussions on the pros and cons of Reigns and Goldberg, there was no mention of Roman Reigns actually missing out the game.

Roman Reigns refused to travel in view of the highly infectious COVID-19 and took an exit from the event earlier.

Several additions were made to the WrestleMania 36 card during the WWE Friday SmackDown evening. John Cena will be making one of the most coveted appearances by going up against The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match. Dolph Ziggler will tackle Otis, with Mandy set to appear in Ziggler’s corner.

Following Shinsuke Nakamura’s defeat at the hands of Drew Gulak in road up to the WWE Intercontinental Championship title, Daniel Bryan will be seen challenging Sami Zayn next.

During Miz and Morrison’s WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships event, The New Day and The Usos battled it out. After the match ended in a disqualification, now there will be a Triple Threat Ladder Match between the teams above at WrestleMania 36.

However, Miz is most likely not going to participate in the match amid coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the other matches that took place in the WWE Friday Night SmackDown

· The show opened with Bayley, Sasha Banks, Tamina, Lacey Evans and Naomi. Tamina Snuka came out as the winner

· Drew Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

· Elias defeated by Baron Corbin

· Asuka taking up on Alexa Bliss and losing after a dramatic fight