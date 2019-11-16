Take the pledge to vote

WWE SmackDown Results: Bray Wyatt vs Daniel Bryan for Universal Championship at Survivor Series

Daniel Bryan has been confirmed to be Universal Champion Bray Wyatt's opponent at Survivor Series.

November 16, 2019
With less than 10 days left for Survivor Series, Friday Night SmackDown saw the WWE NXT roster continue their onslaught on the Blue Brand. The evening also saw the finalising of a Universal Championship match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2019.

The evening saw The Miz welcome, Daniel Bryan, to appear on the Miz TV where he questioned the former WWE Champion on his mental state after the onslaught he suffered in the hands of The Fiend Bray Wyatt last week. Bryan shot back that he may be washed up but he is still passionate about what he does.

The segment also saw the airing of the Firefly FunHouse with Wyatt, who went on to goad Bryan into saying a 'yes' for a possible match. The to-and-fro continued but Bryan refused to give in, instead challenging Wyatt to a Universal Championship match at Survivor Series, to which Wyatt responded with a yes.

Here's what else happened on SmackDown:

Ali and Shorty G defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler via pinfall to remain on Team SmackDown.

New Day versus The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship ended in no contest when Undisputed Era attacked.

Heavy Machinery defeated enhancement talent via pinfall with the Compactor.

Sasha Banks, Nikki Cross, Carmella and Dana Brooke defeated Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Teagen Nox and Dakota Kai via pinfall. The match, which was supposed to between Bayley and Cross, got aborted when Shayna Baszler and other NXT women invaded the show, setting up the eight-woman tag team match.

The evening also saw Braun Strowman beat down The B-team after getting berated by Drew Gulak.

