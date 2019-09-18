WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar Makes Shocking Return; Challenges Kofi Kingston for WWE Championship

Tuesday night WWE SmackDown saw the shocking return of Brock Lesnar, as he promptly challenged Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship before laying him down with an F-5. It seems with WWE SmackDown's move to Fox barely a few weeks away, WWE is creating a lot of momentum heading up to it as well as the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

The evening also saw a surprise appearance from Ric Flair, who cornered daughter Charlotte amid a legal battle with WWE for the rights to "The Man" nickname. The evening also saw a show-closing beatdown of Roman reigns and Daniel Bryan at the hands of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

The evening saw New Day defeat Randy Orton and The Revival via pinfall after Kingston hit Trouble in Paradise on Scott Dawson. However, it was after the match that things took a turn for the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the worse. As New Day were celebrating in the ring, Brock Lesnar's music hit followed by 'The Beast' and Paul Heyman making their way to the ring. Kingston told his teammates to leave the ring, as Lensar entered and Paul Heyman was heard saying, "It's a bad day for The New Day, yes it is," before extending a challenge to Kingston for a title match on the October 4 debut episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Kingston accepted and Lesnar extended a handshake only to grab the champ and leave him laying after an F-5.

The evening also saw Rowan have a sit-down interview with Michael Cole, where he refused to discuss Harper's involvement in his no disqualification match victory over Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions. He went on to say that he was not a follower but rather, a leader.

Later in the show, Luke Harper and Rowan looked to prove that point when they attacked Bryan as he was in the ring addressing Rowan's actions over the past few weeks. Reigns tried to make the save, only to be at the receiving end of his own beatdown by the duo as they powerbombed him into the ringpost and out Bryan through the announce table.

Here's what else happened on WWE SmackDown:

Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks via disqualification when Bayley attacked Flair as she had Banks in the Figure-Eight.

Heavy Machinery defeated The B-Team via pinfall after the Compactor.

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura laid out Ali ahead of their scheduled match.

The evening also saw Kevin Owens in the crowd, moments before Shane McMahon was served with legal paperwork. Owens made it clear he has a valid case based on McMahon's actions and hypocrisy and vowed to fire McMahon himself after he was victorious in the suit.

The evening also witnessed Baron Corbin's coronation as the 2019 King of the Ring. He called Chad Gable, his opponent during the final match and hit him with a string of short jokes. Gable tackled the new king through the throne and hit him with a scepter before leaving every shred of Corbin's royal belongings in tatters.

