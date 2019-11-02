WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar Quits Blue Brand, NXT Invades Show
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar left SmackDown and move to RAW, while NXT stormed the show ahead of the Survivor Series.
WWE NXT invaded SmackDown (Photo Credit: WWE)
WWE announced in a press release that a number of superstars were delayed in returning from Saudi Arabia following the Crown Jewel due to aircraft problems. While that may seem like a letdown for the Blue Brand on FOX, what followed in reality was a stellar performance-oriented evening with WWE NXT taking over in a lead-up to the Survivor Series pay per view, where all three brands are set to compete against each other.
"More than 175 Superstars, production crew and employees boarded a 747 charter flight back to the United States on Thursday. After the door closed, due to several aircraft problems including mechanical issues, all passengers sat on the tarmac for more than six hours. With SmackDown set to emanate live from Buffalo, N.Y., several Superstars felt so strongly that they arranged for their own separate charter in order to make it back to the U.S. for the show. Due to unforeseen issues, that charter will not land until after the live broadcast on FOX," WWE issued in a press statement.
The evening saw, among other things, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar quit SmackDown in pursuit of Rey Mysterio on Raw. But above all, what made the show spectacular was NXT dominating the SmackDown roster from beginning to end.
The WWE Champion kicked off the show following a win over Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul Heyman who entered the ring with the champion went on to say that they demanded Vince McMahon deliver Mysterio to Lesnar following his post-match beatdown on Lesnar. However, McMahon apparently denied citing contracts.
Heyman went on to add that Lesnar has quit SmackDown and will be at Raw on Monday.
The evening also saw NXT invade SmackDown taking down the main roster and culminating with a match between Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole for the NXT Championship.
Here's what happened on Friday Night SmackDown:
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Nikki Cross via pinfall after interference from Sasha Banks.
Tommaso Ciampa defeated Miz via pinfall after hitting the Fairy Tale Ending.
Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox defeated Fire and Desire via submission when Mandy Rose tapped to Ripley's modified cloverleaf.
The evening also saw Daniel Bryan running into Triple H and Shawn Michaels backstage and challenging Triple H for a match. However, Triple H said NXT champion Adam Cole was looking for a bout, which led to the main event match between Cole and Bryan for the NXT Championship.
Adam Cole defeated Daniel Bryan via pinfall following his trademark Last Shot to retain the NXT Championship, with Triple H and Michael at ringside.
Following Cole's win, the entire NXT roster re-entered the ring where Triple H went on to say that his brand had fired a shot in a war started when Raw and SmackDown picked a fight for Survivor Series.
