WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar Rampages with Steel Chair, Sets Up Clash with Roman Reigns

The March 25 episode of SmackDown was an exhilarating ride, which the WWE purists would have loved. Brock Lesnar showed what it means to be a workplace hazard in last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Lesnar destroyed the lounge furniture, Roman Reigns’ truck and beat up countless security guards.

For most of the episode, Lesnar’s focus was on Reigns’ arrival. He laid waste to anything in his sight and kept on getting fined. Lesnar has been looking for an opportunity to hunt down Reigns ever since their Madison Square Garden encounter of March 5. The episode also had two matches featuring Intercontinental champion Ricochet, a fatal four-way and the return of a fan-favorite.

Here are the highlights from the biggest encounters from last night’s episode of WWE:

Brock Lesnar’s rage

Brock Lesnar kicked off the show in style, after making a statement in Roman Reigns’ locker room in a badass way. Lesnar couldn’t help himself from smashing things Reigns’ locker room as he destroyed a glass table and wine glasses with his feet. He also tossed a bottle of wine across the room. Lesnar set up a much anticipated WrestleMania duel with Reigns on April 2.

Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina vs. Shayna Baszler

In the fatal 4-way match, Sasha Banks def. Queen Zelina Vega, Shayna Bazler and Rhea Ripley after locking up Zelina in the Banks Statement submission hold.

Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland

Sheamus and Butch accompanied Ridge Holland to the arena for the match against Kofi Kingston. But the former rugby player ended up competing against Xavier Woods rather than Kingston. Xavier Woods defeated Ridge Holland by pinfall after wrapping up a small package immediately. Woods is back!

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso faced off against Shinsuke Nakamura in the singles match, and they were accompanied by Jey Uso and Rick Boogs, respectively. Nakamura scored an impressive victory off a ringside distraction.

Ricochet vs. Los Lotharios

Angel Garza defeated Ricochet by pinfall because of a distraction by Humbert Carrillo. Humberto Carrillo also defeated Ricochet via count-out after Garza stopped Ricochet from returning to the ring.

