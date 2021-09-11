WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar Returns; Roman Reigns Faces 'The Demon' Finn Balor

The return of Brock Lesnar and the reemergence of ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor highlighted Friday night’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Smackdown episode. The show started with the Bloodline with Tribal Chief Roman Reigns claiming that he runs the WWE and New York. The Universal Champions’ speech was interrupted by Lesnar and the two were soon involved in an intense gazing session. The drama started to unfold after revealed that Heyman knew that he will feature in the SummerSlam.

Heyman begged Reigns that he was not aware of the plot but the Universal Champion along with The Usos turned his back and left.

Here are the highlights from Friday night’s SmackDown episode:

Brock Lesnar returns:

Following Reigns and the Usos’ departure, Lesnar attacked Heyman and gave him five seconds to accept his challenge for the Universal title match on behalf of Reigns. However, the head of the table returned to the ring and saved Heyman from getting assaulted by hitting The Conqueror with a Superman Punch. Lesnar soon recovered from the attack and snatched Reigns for the F5 but he was saved by the Usos. In retaliation, Lesnar decided to take the SmackDown Tag Team Champions to Suplex City.

10-Man Tag Team Match:

Sami Zayn teamed up with Robert Roode, Apollo Crews, Otis and Dolph Ziggler to take on big E, Rick Boogs, King Nakamura and Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a 10-Man Tag Team Match. After a chaotic and messed up ten-man fight, Big E, The Mysterios, King Nakamura & Rick Boogs were declared victorious in the competition.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Sign Contract:

Becky Lynch has finally signed her contract for the Extreme Rules Match against Bianca Belair for SmackDown women’s title. But not before reminding the WWE fans that they chanted her name when she was home with her baby girl.

Edge vs Seth Rollins:

Edge was defeated by Rollins via pinfall. At the end of the match, the spectators saw Edge getting out of the arena on a stretcher.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match:

The Street Profits vs The Usos: The Street Profits defeated The Usos in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match via disqualification due to Reigns interference.

Reigns also announced that he will accept Lesnar’s challenge for a showdown. However, just when he was about to leave the ring, he came face to face with ‘The Demon’ Finn Balor and the show went off air.

