WWE SmackDown Results: Brock Lesnar to Return Next Week, Sami Zayn Wins No 1 Contender Battle for Universal Title Match

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Friday night confirmed that Brock Lesnar’s suspension for attacking Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has been lifted and he is set to return to SmackDown next week.

In the latest episode of the show, WWE also hyped the number 1 contender match for the Universal Championship title against Reigns. In another interesting turn of events, Charlotte Flair had an altercation with Toni Storm backstage. The brawl between the two started after Strom interrupted Flair’s interview, prompting her to throw two pies at him. Flair was also seen trying to explain to the New Zealand wrestler what she did was wrong but it had no effects whatsoever as the duo began to brawl.

Here are all the highlights and results from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown:

Battle Royal | Sami Zayn vs Ricochet vs Erik vs Ivar vs Drew Gulak vs Mace vs Angel vs Humberto vs Mansoor vs Jinder Mahal vs Shanky vs Jeff Hardy vs Rick Boogs vs Sheamus vs Ridge Holland vs Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss vs Cesaro: Sami Zayn won Friday night’s Battle Royal contest to become Reigns next challenger for the Universal Championship title.

Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin vs Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre: In the first Tag Team battle of the night, Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre went up against Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. Hardy and McIntyre won the fight after the Enigmatic Soul hit Moss with a swanton bomb before pinning him on the mat.

Ridge Holland vs Cesaro: Ridge Holland was beaten in his SmackDown debut match by Cesaro via pinfall.

Rick Boogs vs Angel: In a Thanksgiving leftover clash, Rick Boogs was beaten by Angel via pinfall.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs Naomi and Sasha Banks: In the Women’s Tag Team match, Naomi and Sasha Banks was defeated by Natalya and Shayna Baszler via pinfall.

