WWE SmackDown Results: Cesaro Gets Attacked by Seth Rollins after Challenging Roman Reigns

Friday night’s edition of SmackDown marked the first instalment of the show since WrestleMania 37 created several title changes. Roman Reigns kicked off the festivities and gloated about retaining the universal championship title. Cesaro made his entrance and had challenged Roman Reigns but ended up facing Jey Uso in the main event.

The rivalry between the superstars continued as Mysterio overcame the strength advantage of his opponent androcked him with a running knee. Moments later, he dropped Otis across the middle rope and connected a 619. Mysterio launched himself from the top rope but Otis caught him.He tactfully shifted his weight to roll up Otis for the pin.

Winner: Rey Mysterio via Pinfall

Kevin Owens took the fight to Sami Zayn, pounding him on the floor. Zayn created separation to take control of the match briefly, but Owens fought back and sent him bouncing off the top rope. Zayn was hit with a swanton bomb before fleeing the match and losing via count-out.

Winner: Kevin Owens via count-out

The Profits were dominating the match as Ford took out the Dirty Dawgs on the outside with a big flip. He then hit a frog splash on Roode. Moments later, Ziggler made a blind tag whileFord sitting in the corner had no idea. Ziggler snuck up a tag connected on the Zig Zag on Ford from behind and got the pin to retain the SmackDown tag team titles.

Winner: The Dirty Dawgs via pinfall

Baszler had the upper hand as the match started but Natalya shook it off and hung her up on the ropes from the apron. Nia Jax, sensing trouble for her partner,provided a distraction but Tamina circles around to try and equalize the situation. Baszler returned to the ring and was promptly hurled into her own tag team partner. Natalya scored the rollup for a pin-fall victory.

Winner: Natalya via Pinfall

The main event of the night saw Cesaro and Uso trading shots throughout. Moments later, Cesaro added a flurry of strikes and followed it up with a clothesline for another near-fall. He then almost had Uso in the Swing before Seth Rollins attacked him. Rollins hits Death Blow and walks off and the match wascalled off due to disqualification.

Winner: Ceasro via disqualification

