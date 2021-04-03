WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan Unleashes a Brutal Onslaught on Edge and Roman Reigns

The friction between Edge, Daniel Bryan and Universal champion Roman Reigns intensified on Friday night as WWE delivered the latest build to the Triple Threat main event of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals at WrestleMania 37. Bryan was the only one among three superstars who wrestled on Friday. The Women’s Tag Team Chaos rivalry between Bianca Belair and SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks continued. Sami Zayn debuted his documentary premiere with Logan Paul among others.

Edge kicked off the show and went on to talk about how Daniel Bryan is now standing in his way to winning the Universal Title at WrestleMania 37. The Rated-R Superstar admitted to snapping and blamed Bryan and Adam Pearce for his actions last week and ended the promo as he headed up the ramp.

Dolph Ziggler and Dominik and kicked off the match before the Mysterio duo took out the tag team champs and tossed the Alpha Academy outside with some help from the Street Profits. After the break, Dawkins was taken out by Otis before Roode tagged in and hit a vertical suplex. Meanwhile, Montez Ford nearly rolled up Gable for the pin. With the chaos outside, Otis managed to get the tag. Gable hit a German suplex on Ford and Otis followed that up with a huge splash from the middle rope on Ford for a three-count win.

Corey Graves moderated an in-ring promo with Seth Rollins and Cesaro ahead of their WrestleMania encounter. Rollins got on the mic and talked about his WrestleMania credentials, calling himself unshakeable. Cesarochided him and said that he wasn’t un-swingable, but when Rollins threatened him, the Swiss Superman dared him to ‘take a swing’, Rollins retreated backstage.

With Nia Jax and Reginald are on commentary, Natalya unloaded on Baszler as the match started and got a rollup pin in under two minutes and scored the pinfall victory. Meanwhile, just about every women’s tag team from WWE brands came down to the ring,the chaos ended with Tamina and Natalya standing tall.

Zayn welcomed celebrity YouTuber and podcaster Logan Paul to the squared circle for the red carpet premiere of his documentary trailer. He talked about the conspiracy against him before inviting Logan to WrestleMania 37 for his match against Kevin Owens. After the trailer showcase, Paul said that Owens told him that Zayn had become delusional. And as Paul was about to deliver his verdict, Owens appeared out of nowhere and dropped Zayn with a stunner to end the segment.

Carmella attacked Belair before the match and worked her over during the break. Belair fought back into the match, following the commercial and put her away with the KOD. After their match, Sasha Banks appeared from behind and looked set to attack Belair, but the latter seemed prepared for it and this forced Banks to retreat.

As the match got underway, Roman Reigns came out and sat at the top of the ramp. Uso with a steel chair started unloading on Bryan in the ring before he snatched the chair away. In the end, Bryan got the chain and used it to pound Uso into the mat before getting the win with the Yes Lock.