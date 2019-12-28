WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan Wins Triple-threat Match, to Face Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble

The final SmackDown of 2019, which was also a build-up towards January's Royal Rumble, saw Daniel Bryan standing tall in a triple threat match against The Miz and King Corbin. With the win, Daniel Bryan set up a clash against the WWE Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at 2020's first pay-per-view.

The evening saw Elias open the show with a musical segment following which the show directly went to the scheduled triple threat match between The Miz, Corbin and Daniel Bryan to determine the number one contender to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble.

However, Corbin claimed he had already earned his opportunity by defeating Roman Reigns twice as he continued to berate Bryan and Miz. Reigns' music hit and he attacked Corbin at ringside ahead of the match, eventually driving him away from ringside. This led to the match getting postponed at Corbin's insistence. However, it was revealed that despite Corbin's demand, the match would go ahead as planned, but as a singles bout between Bryan and Miz.

Daniel Bryan versus The Miz ended in a double disqualification after Corbin's men ran in and attacked both superstars, bringing a stop to the match. Corbin justified the attack saying he was supposed to be a part of the match but was unable to participate as Reigns was running around the building. When informed that Reigns had been ordered to leave the building, Corbin insisted he be a part of the triple threat match once again and it was officially back on.

Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz and King Corbin via submission to become the No. 1 contender after Miz submitted to the Lebell Lock. Bryan and Miz collaborated in the early parts of the match to hit Corbin with a series of running knees before he fought back. Bryan almost won the match after hitting a diving headbutt even as Miz had Corbin locked in a Figure Four. Corbin hit End of Days on Miz, but Bryan broke up the pin. Bryan reversed it into a running knee but Dolph Ziggler ran in to hit a superkick, thanks to no disqualification stipulations.

As Corbin was about to pin Bryan for the win, Reigns made an appearance once again and laying out Ziggler as well as breaking the pin attempt.

Reigns and Corbin brawled out of the arena, leaving Miz and Bryan in the ring. Bryan kicked out of the Skull-Crushing Finale before getting locked into a Figure Four. However, he turned it into the LeBell Lock to get the submission victory.

As soon as the match got over, the Firefly Funhouse music hit and Wyatt appeared on the Titantron, stating that he is not quite done with Bryan yet and whether Bryan was ready to do whatever it took and let him in. Bryan replied with a resounding yes as the show went off air.

Here's what else happened on Friday Night SmackDown:

Braun Strowman and New Day defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro via pinfall when Strowman pinned Nakamura after a running powerslam.

Carmella defeated Mandy Rose via pinfall after a superkick.

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans via submission when Banks locked Brooke in the Banks Statement.

The evening also saw Lacey Evans appearing on 'A Moment of Bliss' with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross prior to the match where the clip of Sasha Banks taunting Evans' daughter appeared. Evans mentioned that one should not cross a line and that is the reason she snapped. Evans went on to the ring to have her scheduled match against Brooke, but Brooke was attacked by Bayley and Banks leading to the tag-team bout.

