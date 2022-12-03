WWE SmackDown Results, December 2: Highlights, Complete Results And Major Developments

The latest episode of WWE’s SmackDown featured edge-of-the-seat action and plenty of drama. The Bloodline dominated the majority of the show as WWE sought to underline the evolving relationship between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

The Bloodline opened the show as Zayn credited The Usos for securing an impressive win at the Survivor Series WarGames. The trio revelled in their newfound chemistry with a group handshake.

There are lingering questions about Zayn’s credibility but Jey Uso still helped him in his bout with Sheamus. Fans particularly enjoyed the last segment of Friday’s show which featured the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. Ricochet fought tooth and nail to win the tournament and earn a shot at GUNTHER’s intercontinental championship.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Sheamus vs Sami Zayn

Sheamus had revenge on his mind when he squared off against Sami Zayn. Sheamus had the edge in this bout and dominated the proceedings. But Jey Uso interfered in the match and landed a superkick on Sheamus. This helped Zayn to a great extent and he picked up the win via pinfall.

Emma vs Shayna Baszler

Emma fought valiantly in the match but was eventually outclassed in the match. Baszler locked in the devastating Kirifuda Clutch and registered the win by submission.

Kofi Kingston vs Gunther

The clash between Kofi Kingston and Gunther was one of the most competitive clashes of the night. Kingston impressed fans and pundits alike by fighting like a cornered tiger against the highly-vaunted Gunther. Gunther had the last laugh as he executed the Emerald Flowsion and scored the victory via pinfall.

SmackDown World Cup Finals: Ricochet vs Santos Escobar

This was the showpiece bout of the night and it lived up to its billing. All three members of Legado Del Fantasma were ejected from ringside early in the match. Escobar was forced to face the music alone and this led to a highly competitive match between the two superstars. Ricochet dominated the action by executing a suicide dive, top rope superplex and springboard moonsault. Escobar also managed to land some of his signature moves. But it was Ricochet who showed greater endurance and finished the match by landing a 630 splash.

