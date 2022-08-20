WWE SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre Confronts Champion Roman Reigns

WWE aired yet another alluring episode of Friday Night SmackDown on August 19. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship battle resumed but there was a twist in the tale. Former NXT Women’s tag team champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction stepped in to fill the void left by Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons’ inability to compete as advertised against Natalya and Sonya Deville.

Drew McIntyre and the reigning WWE champion Roman Reigns faced off hyping up their much-anticipated clash at the Castle main event. Elsewhere in the night, the Fatal 5-Way match finally came to a conclusion for the No. 1 Contender to the Intercontinental Championship.

ALSO READ: Ligue 1 : Olympique Lyonnais Emerge Stronger in the Second Half to Hammer Troyes 4-1

Catch all this and more from the action-packed episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

Suspended Ronda Rousey flagged off SmackDown

Ronda Rousey returned to SmackDown on Friday night, kicking off the 1200th episode with a promo in which she vowed she would not leave until her suspension was lifted. Adam Pearce dispatched security after Rousey, who proceeded to thrash them one by one, culminating in an arm breaker on one of the guards. When cops arrived, Rousey was arrested on the spot, led out of the arena, and thrown in the back of a police car.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Deville Sisters vs Toxic Attraction

Natalya and Sonya Deville were scheduled to face Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons on Friday night, but due to Shawn Michaels’ surprise announcement earlier in the day, they were instead paired with former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky made an appearance before the match kicked off. The two sat ringside and heckled the commentary team.

Toxic Attraction absolutely dominated the match, putting Deville on the counterattack until a hot tag to Natalya sparked the makeshift tandem’s comeback. A distraction by Bayley and company removed Deville from the equation, and a blind tag from Dolin to Jayne allowed the heels to score a tainted victory on the Queen of Harts.

Fatal 5-Way No. 1 Contender’s Match

Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus squared off in a Fatal 5-Way No. 1 Contender’s match, with the winner challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle.

While officials checked on Zayn, who appeared to be nursing an injured left shoulder, Ricochet unloaded and four of the five men hit the mat heading into the break. After the commercial break, Zayn made a valiant comeback, only to be denied victory by Corbin. Sheamus then crushed Corbin with the Brogue Kick to secure a hard-fought victory.

1 v 1 Match: Liv Morgan vs Shotzi

Liv Morgan made her way to the ring for a match with Shotzi. Prior to and during the commercial break, Shotzi dominated the match as the announcers questioned Morgan’s decision to compete despite an injured left arm. But Morgan proved her mettle and fought back with tenacity and resilience, delivering ObLIVion for the pinfall victory.

ALSO READ: Elena Rybakina, the Wimbledon Champion, Will not Compete in Cincinnati

Roman Reigns faces off Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE Universal champion, entered the ring to a deafening pop and wasted no time calling out Drew McIntyre for some of the comments The Scottish Warrior made while he was away.

This drew out the No. 1 contender, who reprimanded The Tribal Chief for not being present and went so far as to claim the titleholder is not properly portraying the company or its top awards.

The expected brawl erupted, and Zayn popped up, shoving Reigns aside and consuming a Claymore Kick from McIntyre. Reigns delivered a Superman Punch to his Clash at the Castle opponent, but McIntyre recovered and delivered another Claymore from nowhere to end the segment with him standing tall in the middle of the WWE ring.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here