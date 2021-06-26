The first WWE SmackDown episode after the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view kicked off with The Head of the Table Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso with the latter announcing that his brother Jey Uso is not coming back to SmackDown. Bianca Belair, fresh off defending her title against Bayley at the Hell in a Cell came out to celebrate her victory. Seth Rollins interrupted, he compared their victory and said Bianca’s victory is of no match to his one over Cesaro.

Out came Bayley and reiterated Rollins by saying that Belair’s victory was ineed a fluke. Which prompted a verbal duel after which the former champion attacked The EST. Cesaro then came out and joined Belair in clearing the heels from the ring.

The Rated R Superstar Edge also made his comeback to the blue brand at the end segment of the show and attacked Roman Reigns who was in the ring to celebrate his dominance over the last year. Edge’s music played, out came the Hall of Famer and slammed Roman Reigns into the announce table. He delivered a spear and set up for a con-chair-to when Jimmy Uso interfered. Edge fought back and delivered a spear, driving Uso through the barricade.

Also, Rick Boogs introduced Shinsuke Nakamura and crowned him the new king of SmackDown

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS IN FULL:

Mixed Tag Team Match: Cesaro and Bianca Belair vs. Seth Rollins and Bayley

Bianca controlled the match early on but Bayley made a comeback as she sent the women’s champion into the ring post. Caesaro was tagged in and the baby-faces made a comeback as he hit the swing on Rollins. However, Rollins made a comeback with a Sling blade, later on Belair and Bayley were tagged back in as the to and fro action continued. Rollins then bumped into Belair and prevented the Kiss of Death. Bayley then used the distraction to get a Roseplant before getting the pin.

Money in the Bank Qualifier: Big E vs. Apollo Crews

Big E and Apollo Crews renewed their rivalry on Friday this time to secure a place in the Money in the Bank qualifying match. The Intercontinental Champion dominated early but Big E fought back. Commander Azeez attempted to interfere before he expelled from the ringside. Big E then picked up the win with the Big Ending.

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

Liv Morgan challenged Carmella after the latter was named the first entrant into the women’s Money in the Bank match by WWE official Sonya Deville. Carmella was in full control of the match but Morgan delivered a jackknife roll-up to score the pinfall victory.

Jimmy Uso vs. Dolph Ziggler

Jimmy Uso who had to prove to Roman Reigns that he can do what his brother did took on Dolph Ziggler. Former world champion Ziggler dominated the match but Uso fought back and rocked him with a super-kick to score the victory.

