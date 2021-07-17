WWE SmackDown Results: Edge Stands Tall against Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair Retains Women's Title

WWE chairman Vince McMahon kicked off the show in front of a live audience on Friday night. It was the second time that fans were in attendance since last year. In the go-home edition of SmackDown, a blockbuster main event was featured as Universal champion Roman Reigns was paired with Jimmy and Jey Uso to clash with Edge Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a six-man tag team match. While that contest headlined the show, the blue brand’s line-up for the night also featured four entrants in the Money in the Bank ladder match and a defence of the women’s title by Bianca Belair.

Let’s take a look at last night’s action from WWE Smackdown:

Six-Man Tag Team Match - Roman Reigns and The Uso’s vs Edge and The Mysterios: After receiving a big reception from the crowd, Reigns affirmed his dominance throughout the six-man tag team match. Later in the fight, Rey Mysterio tried a 619 on Jey Uso but the Universal Champion caught him midair and took him out. Moments later, Rey was sent flying into the middle rope as Jey was able to roll up Mysterio for the victory.

Post-match, Uso attacked the Mysterios before Edge made the save with chair shots to both Jimmy and Jey. However, Reigns stepped in out of nowhere and connected on a superman punch to Edge and grabbed the bottom bar of the steel chair. While his attention was diverted, Edge grabbed the opportunity and delivered the spear to trap Reigns in the steel-assisted crossface. After the Head of the table tapped out, Edge grabbed Reigns’ universal championship belt and hoisted it in the air.

Finn Balor marks a return: Sami Zayn cut a promo to tout his conspiracy theories and hijack the show. Finn Balor’s music played to mark his return to the blue brand to confront his fellow former NXT champion to a big reaction. He also countered a sneak attack from Zayn, by flooring him with Coup de Grace off the top rope.

Shotzi and Nox vs Natalya and Tamina: Natalya went for the sharpshooter, but Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega skirmish on the outside provided a big distraction. Nox seized the opening to score the win off a small package rollup.

SmackDown Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair vs Carmella: Carmella used Belair’s hair against her, but once the defending champion got free, she whipped her opponent in the midsection and delivered the KOD to retain her title.

Cesaro vs Otis: Ceasro had things in control until Chad Gable’s intervention gave Otis the opportunity to wipe him out with a splash off the top rope. However, Ceasro won via disqualification due to Gable’s intervention.

Fatal 4-Way match: Kevin Owens vs Big E vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Seth Rollins: Shortly before Seth Rollins pinned Big E, Kevin Owens nailed an elbow from the top of the ladder on Shinsuke Nakamura through the announce table. Back inside the ring, Rollins connected with a stomp on Big E, who was laid out on a ladder for the pinfall victory.

