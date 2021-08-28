WWE SmackDown Results: Finn Balor Issues Challenge to Roman Reigns for Universal Championship

Following the completion of SummerSlam last weekend, the first World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) SmackDown episode had some heavy lifting to do with the biggest concern being addressing the return of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. While the newest SmackDown women’s champion Lynch appeared on Friday night’s episode, Lesnar did not make an appearance on the show. However, Lesnar’s return was felt in the episode as Finn Balor issued a challenge to the Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship title. The reason behind Balor’s hurried announcement was the return of “The Beast” as he was not ready to get sidelined by the WWE star’s return.

On the other hand, a series of women wrestlers of WWE SmackDown were ready to challenge Lynch for her title, which she won by defeating Bianca Belair in 26 seconds in the SummerSlam. However, in the end, it was Belair, who earned the opportunity to challenge Lynch after a fatal four-way match.

The return of Becky Lynch:

Lynch on Friday night made her much-awaited return to the WWE SmackDown with an in-ring promo. While addressing her fans, Lynch said that she has missed them and giving up the RAW Women’s Championship due to her pregnancy was hard for her. However, the ace wrestler believes now she is deadlier than ever as she has her baby to fight for.

Lynch also had no remorse about her controversial win and said that she just simply grabbed the opportunity after she saw it. On the other hand, Belair did not make any excuse for her defeat before challenging Lynch for a title match and soon the likes of Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega and Carmella followed suit.

And, here we take a look at the results from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown:

Fatal four-way match | Bianca Belair vs Liv Morgan vs Zelina Vega vs Carmella: Beliar kick-started the proceedings of the match by eliminating Vega. After that, Morgan removed Carmell from the contest. In the end, Belair defeated Liv Morgan via pinfall to take the match.

Cesaro vs Chad Gable: Cesaro defeated Gable following the interference from Otis via disqualification.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler: In the only tag team match of the night, Nakamura and Boogs defeated Roode and Ziggler via pinfall.

Sami Zayn vs Dominik Mysterio: In the last encounter, Zayn defeated Mysterio via pinfall.

