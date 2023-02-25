WWE Smackdown Results: Firefly Fun House Return, Imperium Records Victory

The post-Elimination Chamber of WWE SmackDown featured Rhea Ripley and Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Ripley and Flair are scheduled to take on each other once more ahead of their championship bout at WrestleMania 39. Ripley qualified for the WrestleMania battle after winning the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble. Intercontinental Champion Gunther took part in a six-man tag-team match on Friday night. The Firefly Fun House made its much-awaited comeback in the latest episode of SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions- The Usos fought a bout too. The latest edition of WWE SmackDown kicked off with a match between Imperium and Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss.

Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Madcap Moss vs Imperium

Imperium’s WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser took part in the opening encounter of the night against Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss. Drew McIntyre also appeared during the game to cause a distraction but that could hardly do enough to deter the Imperium from emerging victorious. Gunther came up with a powerbomb on Moss to record a victory.

LA Knight vs Kofi Kingston

The New Day returned to SmackDown last night to interrupt an LA Knight promo. New Day’s surprising appearance resulted in a match between LA Knight and Kofi Kingston. Knight dominated in the early phase of the game but he failed to carry forward the momentum. Kingston pulled off a trombone to clinch the victory.

Natalya vs Shayna Baszler

The match between Natalya and Shayna Baszler turned out to be short and unimpressive as well. The two participants did manage to exhibit some interesting moves. Natalya eventually had to concede a defeat via submission. After the match, spectators also witnessed the return of The Firefly Fun House.

Rey Mysterio vs Karrion Kross

The duo had squared up on the January 27 episode of SmackDown and Karrion Kross had won that contest. Karrion and Rey Mysterio faced each other once again last night and the outcome was different this time. Karrion seemed to dominate the middle part of the encounter but Rey scripted a quick comeback to gain an upper hand in the bout. However, Domink Mysterio’s shocking interference caused his father’s defeat. Rey had to endure a Kross Jacket submission to suffer a defeat at the hands of Karrion.

