WWE Smackdown Results for August 21: Jeff Hardy becomes WWE intercontinental champion

The Friday night episode of WWE smackdown was intense, with a major title change during WWE's debut show in the ThunderDome. Jeff Hardy defeated AJ Styles to become the WWE intercontinental champion. Apart from this, other outings too were quite gripping and did not give fans the time to feel bored for a minute. There were a couple of instances where true WWE fans would have skipped a heartbeat or two.

Cesaro and Nakamura defeated Lucha House Party by pinfall to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Further, the outing between Big E and Sheamus was also very catching as both the sides showed some commendable skills. All in all, the Friday night episode was a delight for the true WWE fans. For those who may have missed the episode or wish to recap it, here is a quick look at all that went down in the August 21 episode.

-- Sheamus vs. Big E: Big E defeated Sheamus by pinfall to emerge as the winner.

-- SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Lucha House Party: Cesaro and Nakamura teamed up to defeat Lucha House Party to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They won by pinfall.

-- Beat the Clock Challenge Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Naomi: Banks defeated Naomi by submission in 3:39; Naomi defeated Bayley by pinfall.

-- WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy: Hardy defeated Styles by pinfall to become the new WWE intercontinental champion.