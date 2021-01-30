WWE SmackDown Results: Former Universal Champion Makes a Return, Bianca Belair Wins Grudge Match

Friday Night SmackDown was high on excitement as the last show before one of the biggest nights of the year, WWE Royal Rumble 2021. The edition of the blue brand was certain to be unpredictable even though the company advertised just one match ahead of the night as Bianca Belair looked to avenge her loss to Bayley. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens couldn’t wait until Sunday to start their war of words.

Here’s a look at the winners and highlights from last night.

Bianca Belair vs Bayley

Belair took over the action early by beating down on Bayley who made a mistake by taunting the role model with her braid. She started off landing a series of punches followed by an impressive standing moonsault for a nearfall. Bayley didn’t lose any moment to take advantage of the injured left elbow of Belair from last week. In the end, Belair came back with the Kiss of Death and picked up the sudden win.

Winner: Biance Belair by pinfall.

Baron Corbin vs Dominik Mysterio

Mysterio’s assault on Corbin from behind while The King was heading to the ring not only made matters worse, but also seemed to anger Corbin. The King showed it as soon as the bout started by beating down Mysterio, with his father Rey Mysterio watching from ringside. Rey Jr. tried everything to stay in the game, even attempting to reverse The King's dangerous attempts to injure him. The duo went into the steel post, and Dominik managed to reverse an End of Days attempt into a tilt-a-whirl DDT. However, that could not get the win and Corbin employed another End of Days and picked up the win on SmackDown.

Winner: Baron Corbin by pinfall.

Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles

After an impressive sequence of submission holds, the match began only to be interrupted by Sami Zayn as soon as Bryan got the upper hand. The distraction was enough for Styles to knock Bryan off the top rope to the floor. Post break, both men traded a series of moves, punches and strikes, until Bryan shifted his weight to plant Styles with a butterfly suplex. Meanwhile, Big E arrived and clotheslined Zayn, starting a brawl between everyone. In the heat of things, Zayn attacked Bryan to cause a disqualification then the heels beat down the faces until Shinsuke Nakamura evened out the odds. Cesaro and Nakamura almost came to blows, but Zayn got involved and dumped them outside.

Winner: Daniel Bryan by disqualification.

Daniel Bryan, Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Cesaro

After the earlier brawl and a brief break, Friday night SmackDown returned to see a six-man tag match. Shinsuke Nakamura started off beating Cesaro before AJ Styles sent Daniel Bryan's knees into the ring posts. Cesaro then swung Bryan into a one-legged Crab before Sami Zayn came back in. Bryan struck a missile dropkick before they both made tags and Big E and Cesaro came in. The Big E was about to finish the match but The Miz and Morrison made their entrance. The duo wiped out Nakamura and attacked Big E before Otis came out to make the save.

Winner: Bryan, Big E, and Nakamura by disqualification

Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens indulge in a verbal duel

The Tribal Chief nailed the role of an arrogant villain on the Blue brand as he didn’t mince his words ridiculing Kevin Owen right from the start. While, Owens went on to explain that he would never stop getting back up on Sunday until he won. Both men are set to lock horns at Royal Rumble on Sunday with the Universal Championship on the line.

Adam Pearce walked out and asked the Universal Champion to stop. An infuriated Reigns then started insulting Pearce, and the latter was not happy about it. Paul Heyman too joined the verbal deluge which made Owens lose his cool and even calling him a fake mob boss. He then went on to manhandle Pearce on WWE SmackDown before Owens walked out. The latter then unleashed a brutal attack on the champion before putting him through the announce table.