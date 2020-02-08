WWE SmackDown Results: Goldberg Challenges 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, Carmella Earns a Title Shot

The highlight of Friday Night SmackDown had to be the return of former Universal Champion and Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, who was slated to issue a challenge to a WWE superstar for the upcoming Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later in the month. The challenge was issued to no other than the current universal champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The evening also saw Roman Reigns lock in a third consecutive match with King Corbin inside a steel cage and the next challenger for Bayley's SmackDown women's championship.

The evening saw Michael Cole ask Goldberg who would be his next target. Goldberg reminded fans of his short run as universal champion and the fact he never received a rematch after losing the title to Lesnar before turning his focus to the current champion. Goldberg called out 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt which saw Wyatt quickly accept Goldberg's challenge on behalf of his evil alter ego. Goldberg said he would not fall for any Wyatt's mind games and simply said "You're next" to end the segment.

The evening also saw Carmella defeat Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Dana Brooke via pinfall after pinning Naomi following a superkick. The match saw Bliss almost getting the win. However, as she was heading up for a Twisted Bliss, she was countered by Naomi. Carmella entered the picture and hit Naomi with a superkick for the win. Following the victory, Carmella was attacked from behind by the SmackDown women's champion Bayley to end the show.

Here's what else happened on Friday Night SmackDown:

· The Miz and John Morrison brought back the popular segment called The Dirt Sheet

· The Usos defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode via pinfall after Jimmy Uso hit Roode with the Uso Splash

· Elias defeated Cesaro via pinfall

· Roman Reigns challenged King Corbin to a cage match

· Daniel Bryan defeated Heath Slater via submission with the LeBell Lock

· Sheamus defeated Apollo Crews via pinfall after a Brogue Kick

The evening also saw Braun Strowman being interviewed in the ring when he was interrupted by Sami Zayn and Nakamura, who requested a rematch. Even as Strowman accepted, he was attacked by The Revival from behind. Strowman was able to lay out Nakamura and The Revival before chasing Zayn. Zayn escaped by slipping out of his jacket, leading Strowman into a knee from Nakamura followed by a Kinshasha.

