Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Sports
1-min read

WWE SmackDown Results: Goldberg Spears The Fiend Bray Wyatt, The Bella Twins to Be Inducted into Hall of Fame

Bill Goldberg deliver a forceful message to The Fiend Bray Wyatt ahead of their meeting at the WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia and it was also announced that the Bella Twins would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 22, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WWE SmackDown Results: Goldberg Spears The Fiend Bray Wyatt, The Bella Twins to Be Inducted into Hall of Fame
Goldberg and The Bella Twins (Photo Credit: WWE)

With barely a week left until WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, Friday Night SmackDown saw the final developments in storylines before the pay-per-view. The evening also saw storyline developments for March's Elimination Chamber event.

The evening also saw Bill Goldberg deliver a forceful message, while Naomi earned a title shot at the first-ever women's championship match to be held in Saudi Arabia.

With moments left for the show, Bill Goldberg made an appearance stating that he wanted The Fiend to know he is ready for the universal championship bout at Super ShowDown.

The Firefly Fun House cut in during the promo where Wyatt said Goldberg would not be able to take the universal championship, before adding that teh two needed to get to know each other, adding there was someone who was dying to meet Goldberg as the arena lights turned off. Goldberg was seen smiling before the arena went dark. When the lights came back, he turned and speared The Fiend. The superstar lined up for a second spear before the light went off again and The Fiend made his escape.

The evening also saw Naomi defeat Carmella via pinfall with a split-legged moonsault to earn a shot at Bayley and the SmackDown women's championship at Super ShowDown. Bayley was initially at ringside, interfering to give Carmella an edge, but once she was ejected from ringside, Naomi made the pinfall for the win.

Here's what else happened on Friday Night SmackDown:

- The Usos and The New Day defeated John Morrison, The Miz, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler via pinfall.

- Daniel Bryan defeated Heath Slater with a pinfall after a running knee.

- Tucker confronted Mandy Rose backstage after she "stood up" Otis on Valentine's Day in favor of Dolph Ziggler.

- Braun Strowman and Elias defeated Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall.

- A pre-taped Sheamus promo aired where confirmed he will be one of the entrants to the Elimination Chamber match.

The evening also saw Alexa Bliss host a special Moment of Bliss segment with The Bella Twins where it was announced that the twins would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram