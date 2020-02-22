WWE SmackDown Results: Goldberg Spears The Fiend Bray Wyatt, The Bella Twins to Be Inducted into Hall of Fame

With barely a week left until WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, Friday Night SmackDown saw the final developments in storylines before the pay-per-view. The evening also saw storyline developments for March's Elimination Chamber event.

The evening also saw Bill Goldberg deliver a forceful message, while Naomi earned a title shot at the first-ever women's championship match to be held in Saudi Arabia.

With moments left for the show, Bill Goldberg made an appearance stating that he wanted The Fiend to know he is ready for the universal championship bout at Super ShowDown.

The Firefly Fun House cut in during the promo where Wyatt said Goldberg would not be able to take the universal championship, before adding that teh two needed to get to know each other, adding there was someone who was dying to meet Goldberg as the arena lights turned off. Goldberg was seen smiling before the arena went dark. When the lights came back, he turned and speared The Fiend. The superstar lined up for a second spear before the light went off again and The Fiend made his escape.

The evening also saw Naomi defeat Carmella via pinfall with a split-legged moonsault to earn a shot at Bayley and the SmackDown women's championship at Super ShowDown. Bayley was initially at ringside, interfering to give Carmella an edge, but once she was ejected from ringside, Naomi made the pinfall for the win.

Here's what else happened on Friday Night SmackDown:

- The Usos and The New Day defeated John Morrison, The Miz, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler via pinfall.

- Daniel Bryan defeated Heath Slater with a pinfall after a running knee.

- Tucker confronted Mandy Rose backstage after she "stood up" Otis on Valentine's Day in favor of Dolph Ziggler.

- Braun Strowman and Elias defeated Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura via pinfall.

- A pre-taped Sheamus promo aired where confirmed he will be one of the entrants to the Elimination Chamber match.

The evening also saw Alexa Bliss host a special Moment of Bliss segment with The Bella Twins where it was announced that the twins would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

