WWE Smackdown Results: Gunther Defeats Madcap Moss to Retain Intercontinental Title

The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of the WWE SmackDown took place last night. Ahead of the action-packed Elimination Chamber, Gunther defended his WWE Intercontinental title in the latest segment of SmackDown. Gunther was up against Madcap Moss last night. Moss had won the Fatal Four-Way fixture to emerge as the new number one contender last week. Asuka, on the other hand, was also in action on SmackDown as she faced Liv Morgan. The two rivals are slated to square up at the Elimination Chamber along with Carmella, Nikki Cross, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez in the women’s segment at Elimination Chamber. Ronda Rousey was also back in action last night for the first time this year. The last edition of SmackDown also featured Sami Zayn, who will take on Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber.

The latest edition of SmackDown kicked off with a match between Rousey-Shayna Baszler and Natalya-Shotzia.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Natalya and Shotzi

In the opening game of the night, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Shayna Baszler to face the duo of Natalya and Shotzi. Natalya and Shotzi started the game on a promising note but they failed to carry forward the momentum. Rousey locked in an Arm Bar on Shotzi to clinch a victory.

The Viking Raiders vs Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

The Viking Raiders- Erik and Ivar were next up against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The game proved to be an action-packed one with both sides exhibiting a top-notch performance. The Viking Raiders came up with almost every possible move available in their armoury but Sheamus and Drew McIntyre seemed well-prepared for it. Drew produced a Claymore to Erik for the pin to win.

Asuka vs Liv Morgan

Asuka seemed to be in full control right from the word go. Asuka came up with a powerful arm-shoulder submission as Liv Morgan tapped out.

Madcap Moss vs Gunther

In the final encounter of the night, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defended his title against Madcap Moss. Gunther dominated the championship battle thoroughly. Moss did attempt to script a comeback but it proved to be quite futile. Gunther pulled off a powerbomb to secure a win and retain his title.

