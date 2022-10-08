WWE SmackDown Results: Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title After Trouncing Sheamus

Just a day prior to WWE Extreme Rules, the promotion aired a perfectly strategized Friday night episode of SmackDown on October 7.

The world champion and his challenger squared off on the night. Logan Paul, the next opponent of the WWE universal champion Roman Reigns sought to make an early impression, going toe-to-toe with the Head of the Table.

ALSO READ| In Pictures: WWE SmackDown, 7 October 2022

Elsewhere, Gunther and Sheamus locked horns for the WWE Intercontinental Championship once more. This night would also feature Ricochet versus Solo Sikoa in a clash of growing rivals, with Sami Zayn and The Usos on hand to keep an eye on things.

Before Extreme Rules, it was also anticipated that Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, and Karrion Kross would make an appearance on the show.

Fasten your seatbelts as we jump into all the highlights from the high-octane episode from WWE SmackDown:

Opening Segment: Roman Reigns and Logan Paul Face-off

The episode was opened by Triple H welcoming the fans to the SmackDown premiere. WWE’s new big thing Logan Paul then confronted his Crown Jewel counterpart and the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Logan sparked even more discord inside The Bloodline and took digs at them. Paul Heyman also entered the war of words and hit back at the YouTube sensation in his own style.

Singles Match: Solo Sikoa vs Ricochet

Solo Sikoa was rocked by Ricochet’s pace in the initial stages of the fight. The Bloodline did recover and earned another tough victory by catching his high-flying opponent with the 450 Splash as Richochet was coming off the top rope. He then struck with the Spinning Solo to secure a hard-fought pinfall victory.

Zelina Vega & Legado del Fantasma launch surprise attack on Hit Row

Before his match, Hit Row was ambushed by three masked attackers that left him bruised. Zelina Vega then entered the ring along with the three masked men. The assailants then revealed themselves and it was none other than Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Together, the quartet announced that SmackDown was theirs and they would thrash anyone who stands in their way.

Tag Team Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs Sonya Deville and Xia Li

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi aren’t really fond of each other but formed a formidable team in their Tag team encounter on SmackDown. The dynamic duo defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li’s treacherous troops. After flawless tag team precision was used to subdue Li, Rodriguez struck Deville with the Tejana Bomb to secure the victory for her team.

Karrion Kross annihilates Drew McIntyre ahead of Extreme Rules

Drew McIntyre assaulted Karrion Kross as he entered, seeking to punish him for previous attacks by the Herald of Doomsday and Scarlett. However, the match was a strap match and after tying the straps, Kross took control and laid out The Scottish Warrior once again.

The Bloodline takes on New Day and Braun Strowman

Sami Zayn attempted to keep Jey Uso in control, but it was futile. He would repeatedly bark at The Honorary Uce rather than concentrate on the match. After Xavier Woods knocked out the squabbling duo, Braun Strowman pinned Jimmy Uso before hitting him with a raised foot stomp to secure the victory.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther vs Sheamus

In the main event of the night, Sheamus and Gunther obliterated each other while sending The Brawling Brutes and Imperium to the back. Both teams came and began fighting after The Celtic Warrior nearly forced The Ring General to tap out to a Cloverleaf.

Gunther then countered Sheamus’ Brogue Kick with a shillelagh to the head behind the ref’s back, allowing Gunther to retain his title by putting Sheamus on the mat. The victory provides the champion and his teammates an advantage heading into Saturday’s tough Six-Man Tag Team Match between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium at WWE Extreme Rules.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here