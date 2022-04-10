WWE SmackDown Results: Highlights from April 9 Show

The April 8 episode of SmackDown was a thrilling ride with lots of action and drama. The episode had all the WWE purists wanting for more at the end. At last night’s SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed the crowd and said that The Usos needed to compete at Raw to unify the SmackDown and Raw tag titles. Reigns was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura, after the latter stormed the ring for a confrontation.

Here are the highlights of the biggest encounters from last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

Roman Reigns asks The Usos to unify the WWE Tag Team Title

Reigns had recently beaten his nemesis, Brock Lesnar, and won the WWE Championship at the WrestleMania. Now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns challenged SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso to go to Raw and unify the Tag Team Titles. Reigns said The Usos needed to head to Raw in order to cement The Bloodline with all the titles.

Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted The Bloodline to talk about Rick Boogs. But he was handily knocked down by The Usos by a double Superkick.

Charlotte Flair denies title shot to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash

The ‘Rowdy’ had her sights on the WWE SmackDown Championship and therefore challenged Charlotte Flair for an “I Quit” Match. But Flair shot down the challenge, telling Rousey to “get in the back of the line." Rousey vowed the match would happen regardless.

Liv Morgan defeated Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

Liv Morgan was aiming to cause an upset by defeating Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a one-on-one match. She did exactly that when she defeated Banks via pinfall. Morgan picked up the huge win when she countered a superplex into a pin.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn via count-out

Sami Zayn suffered a humiliating defeat to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania and hence he was looking to regain credibility by beating Drew McIntyre. But his plan backfired at the SmackDown. McIntyre dominated Zayne throughout and therefore Zayn ran from the ring giving McIntyre the win by count-out.

The brawl of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss

Happy Corbin turned against Madcap Moss and the two had a fierce brawl at the “Happy Talk" show. Corbin argued that he lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania because of Moss.

Xavier Woods defeated Butch via pinfall

Butch was furious after the humiliating loss. He attacked his own teammates, Sheamus and Ridge Holland to vent his fury.

