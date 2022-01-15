WWE Smackdown Results, January 14, Friday: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Come Face-to-face

On a high-octane SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns clashed with his former brother-in-arms turned Royal Rumble challenger Seth Rollins, while Aliyah broke a WWE record against Natalya. Additionally, a new challengers to the SmackDown Tag Team Title emerged, and Lita’s return to SmackDown, her first trip to the blue brand in 20 years, delivered a Twist of Fate to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Here are the recaps, highlights, and results from WWE Raw’s January 14 episode:

WWE SmackDown began with a video reminiscing Rollins’ assignment as a Universal title contender. After retaining their SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Street Fight against The New Day last week, The Usos began the next episode of the blue brand by discussing The Bloodline’s brilliance.

The four teams that would participate in the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match to select their next opponents were then presented by Jimmy and Jey. Viking Raiders, Cesaro & Mansoor, Los Lotharios, and Jinder Mahal & Shanky were among the participants.

Los Lotharios vs. Cesaro & Mansoor vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky vs. The Viking Raiders - No.1 Contender’s Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios, Jinder Mahal & Shanky, Cesaro & Mansoor to become the top contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team titles. The Usos entered the ring before the fight wearing shirts with Paul Heyman’s face scratched out.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs invaded Sami Zayn’s “inZayn" stunt:After Zayn continually delayed and subsequently dropped out of the act. Shinsuke Nakamura smacked Zayn with a Kinshasa while Rick Boogs expelled Zayn from the ring on the crash pads.

Aliyah vs Natalya:Aliyah established a record for the quickest victory in WWE history when she defeated Natalya via pinfall after rolling up her opponent with a schoolboy pin. It was retaliation for Aliyah’s dismissal of Natalya’s accomplishments as a multiple-time Guinness World record-holder.

Lita attacks Charlotte Flair:Four-time Women’s Champion Lita returned to the blue brand for the first time in over 20 years to show she is ready for another run now that the women have a Rumble! SmackDown Women’s Champion and a fellow Royal Rumble contestant Charlotte Flair, interrupted her with accusations. Lita resplied by slapping the titleholder before striking her with a Twist of Fate after an intense verbal duel.

Sheamus vs Ricochet:Sheamus defeated Ricochet via pinfall after delivering a Brogue Kick. Sheamus appeared in a pre-match promo, pledging to exact vengeance on Ricochet for breaking Ridge Holland’s nose with a botched flip.

Madcap Moss vs Kofi Kingston:Before the game, Kingston delivered both good and bad news. The bad news was that King Woods will not be fighting in this year’s Rumble due to a calf ailment. Kingston, on the other hand, will compete. The announcement was interrupted by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss which culminated in the battle which Madcap Moss won by pinfall over Kofi Kingston after a Punchline.

Roman Reigns face off versus Seth Rollins:At the end of the show, Reigns and Rolling confronted each other face to face. Rollins stated that he had won every one-on-one match between them but Reigns accused Rollins of dwelling in the past, claiming that he is now in “God mode" as he approaches a record-breaking worldwide title reign. The two continued to trade insults until The Usos unsuccessfully attempted to tackle Rollins. As the latter was able to slip away and flee up the ramp unharmed, the buildup hinted at how exciting their Universal Title clash at Royal Rumble will be.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.