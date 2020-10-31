WWE SmackDown Results: Jey Uso, Kevin Owens Win Survivor Series Qualifying Matches

The Friday night episode can clearly be referred to as a delight by WWE fans. The October 30 episode not only had loads of kickass moves but was also filled with tons of drama as well. In a first, WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, SmackDown returned on screen and it is in the comeback episode that high-level drama unfolded.

Let's take a look at all that went down in yesterday night's match:

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Jey Uso vs Daniel Bryan- Jey Uso defeated Daniel Bryan via pinfall. The action-packed exchange continued going back-and-forth, till Daniel eventually locked in the LeBell Lock before Jey managed to escape. Jey also hit a superkick shortly after a Uso Splash in order to win.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler- Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler via pinfall. During the course of the intense outing, Kevin countered Dolph's superkick with one of his own before striking a pop-up powerbomb.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Bianca Belair vs. Billie Kay and Natalya- Bianca Belair def. Billie Kay and Natalya via pinfall. Blair hit Kay with the Kiss of Death. The episode got interesting when all three of them were backstage and chose to confront Adam Pearce. All of them claimed that they should captain the women's team at Survivor Series. After a short match with some wild swings in momentum, Belair finished off Kay with the Kiss of Death.

The Street Profits vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro: The Street Profits beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro via pinfall. This happened when Montez Ford hit Nakamura with a frog splash. The match was so gripping that it would be safe to say that it had fans glued to their seats.