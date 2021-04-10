WWE Smackdown Results: Jey Uso Wins Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WWE Smackdown on Friday night was nothing less than a power packed series of events. The event is extra special as it took place only one day ahead of WWE’s much awaited event WrestleMania 37. The participants of the event including Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Roman Reigns made individual statements in the Friday night episode.

The Friday night episode saw some stellar performances by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Apart from that, Jey Uso’s win in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will also be remembered for a long time

WrestleMania 37 will be held between April 10 and April 11. One of the biggest events of WWE will see participation from biggies of the wrestling circuit. These include Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Cesaro, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton among many others. In India, wrestling enthusiasts can watch the event on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD and can live stream it on Airtel TV, Sony LIV and Jio TV.

Let’s take a look at all the matches that took place at the Friday night episode of WWE Smackdown on April 9:

Defending champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode managed to retain their title after defeating Chad Gable & Otis, The Street Profits and Rey and Dominik Mysterio through pinfall. Towards the end of the outing, one saw Gable attack Dawkins by German suplex. The match took an interesting turn after Roode tagged himself in and Ziggler took out Ford with a superkick. As a result of this Roode was able to secure the pin and help his team retain the title.

Tamina defeated Nia Jax via disqualification. This happened after Shayna Baszler intervened in a pin attempt by Tamina.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was special this year as it did not take place last year at WrestleMania 36 due to the COVID-19 situation. This year’s version saw participation from both RAW and SmackDown stars. Eventually the match came down to Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso. In the end, Uso won the title after beating his opponent.

