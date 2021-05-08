WWE SmackDown Results: Jimmy Uso's Returns as Cesaro Neutralizes Roman Reigns

Friday night’s instalment of SmackDown was headlined by the rematch from WrestleMania 37 - Cesaro’s huge match against Seth Rollins. The bout also witnessed the return of Jimmy Uso. Most importantly, the episode saw several developments in the ongoing storylines as we inch closer to WrestleMania Backlash. However, WWE SmackDown could confirm a couple of title matches for the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) on Friday.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened the show flanked by his crew. He welcomed back a returning Jimmy Uso, while mocking Daniel Bryan. Cesaro interrupted them and defended Bryan before saying that he would take care of Reigns himself if he didn’t have a match with Seth Rollins. In a surprise revelation, former GM Teddy Long said that if Cesaro defeated Rollins, then he would be given a WWE universal championship match against Reigns at the upcoming WrestleMania: Backlash.

Here’s a look at recaps and highlights of all the action from last night:

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

Rollins had an early advantage but Cesaro overcame with uppercuts and a clothesline that turned his opponent inside out. The two continued to outdo each other before Jey Uso ran interference and Rollins got into a dispute with Uso. Meanwhile, Uso sneaked in and connected with a superkick to Rollins when the referee was distracted. Finally, when Cesaro got Rollins back into the ring, he was able to hit a neutralizer and recorded the three-count.

Winner: Cesaro via pinfall

Carmella vs Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott dominated the action which sent Carmella face-first into a turnbuckle. Carmella responded with a big boot and rollup while propped on the ropes. They traded pinfall attempts but Riott succumbed to the Code of Silence submission as Carmella earned the big win.

Winner: Carmella by submission with the Code of Silence.

Dominik Mysterio vs Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler was in good control right from the start, but Mysterio was able to respond and break out of an attempted suplex. He then countered a following suplex with a small package pin and got the three-count on Ziggler.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio via pinfall

Tamina vs Reginald

Reginald did some flips and dodged a superkick before Tamina caught and tossed him into the corner. Reginald then made Tamina chase him around before going down with a superkick. As Tamina headed to the top rope for the finish, Shayna Baszler attacked her and caused a disqualification. Later, Baszler and Nia Jax took out Tamina and Natalya.

Winner: Tamina via disqualification.

Apollo Crews, Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Otis, and Chad Gable vs Streets Profits, Big E, Kevin Owens, and Shinsuke Nakamura

The match was a chaotic brawling bout with the majority of the match’s participants taken out. Nakamura delivered a kick to Sami Zayn. As he further attempted to take control of ZaynKing, Corbin entered the ring and hit an End of Days on Nakamura.

Winner: Sami Zayn, Apollo Crews, Alpha Academy & Baron Corbin via pinfall

