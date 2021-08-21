WWE SmackDown Results: John Cena and Roman Reigns Raise Stakes ahead of SummerSlam Clash

Ahead of the blockbuster SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV), WWE SmackDown landed in Phoenix, Arizona and the superstars didn’t hesitate to deliver their final messages to their respective opponents. Among those big names were universal champion Roman Reigns and John Cena, both superstars exchanged words one last time before their titanic clash for the Universal Championship on Monday morning (IST). Reigns called Cena out for saying ‘stupid stuff’ the previous week and the Tribal Chief upped the stakes when he vowed to leave the franchise if he doesn’t win the match at the SummerSlam main event. The Head of the Table, also tried to sneak attack Cena, however, the 16-time World Champion rolled him up a flash for quick three count, reminding everyone that he can achieve the world title for the 17th time as well.

In the other major storyline of the night, Edge returned to confront Seth Rollins before they battled for supremacy in Las Vegas. He opened the show with an in-ring promo, started mocking Rollins and told him there is no shame in trying to find the darkness that once guided him. Rollins entered and addressed his SummerSlam opponent and said that Edge doesn’t have it in him. At this point Edge appeared on the video screen and warned his opponent, before black blood spilled coated Rollins and turned his white suit black.

In other action, the Mysterios and Uso’s duelled in a singles competition before they competed for the tag team titles at the spectacular PPV. Bianca Belair proved a point against her opponents ahead of her SummerSlam duel with Sasha Banks.

Rey Mysterio vs Jey Uso: A back-and-forth exchange and Dominik’s distraction allowed the momentum to swing Jey’s way. He levelled Mysterio Sr. with a top-rope splash for the win.

Kevin Owens vs Baron Corbin: After several minutes of action, Big E’s interference brought the fight to a halt. While Corbinescapes with the Money in the Bank briefcase he stole from Big E last week, the referee calls for the bell and Corbin is announced the winner by disqualification.

Natalya and Tamina vs Shotzi and Nox: While Natalya and Shotzi did most of the work for their respective teams after evading a Sharpshooter attempt. Shotzi rolled Natalya up for a pinfall victory.

Montez Ford vs Otis: The grudge between the Academy and The Street Profits continued, as Ford and Otis battled in a singles competition. In the end Otis overwhelmed the big man and finished Ford with a Vader Bomb.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez: Boogs made his main roster in-ring debut and impressively showed off his strength when he pinned Crews with a pumphandle slam for the win.

Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega and Carmella: Belair stood tall in back-to-back singles matches, as she first overcame Vega’s onslaught before putting her away with the Kiss of Death. In the following bout, she continued her run of beating Carmella and finished off with a spinebuster for another triumph.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here