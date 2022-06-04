WWE SmackDown Results June 4: The Usos Retain Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Natalya Earns Shot Against Ronda Rousey

4On the eve of the Hell in a Cell premium live event, WWE fans were treated to a terrific episode of SmackDown which had plenty of drama and high-octane action. SmackDown featured a thrilling match card which included a blockbuster undisputed Tag Team Championship Match. Friday’s SmackDown also had a mouth-watering 6-Pack Challenge Match which determined Ronda Rousey’s next challenger. Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Xia Li, Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Aliyah delivered an engrossing Six-Pack Challenge Match for the audience.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs The Brawling Brutes

Brawling Brutes started off strongly as Woods took a beating early on. Ridge and Butch tagged in and hit Woods with a devastating double-team strike. Woods then tagged in Kofi who took Sheamus down and hit the Boom Drop. After an intense back-and-forth battle, Butch landed the Bitter End on Woods to register an impressive victory for his team.

Jinder Mahal vs Humberto

Humberto tried to dominate early on but Jinder Mahal fought back with a knee drop after taking Humberto down to the mat. The Modern-Day Maharaja got distracted with Shanky at the ringside and almost got pinned. But Mahal reversed the pin and picked up the win.

No. 1 Contender Six-Pack Challenge Match

Before the start of the match, Shotzi locked Aliyah in the women’s locker room. Aliyah did make it out to the ring right before the bell and attacked Shotzi. Chaos ensued as soon as the match started. After a brutal back-and-forth battle Natalya pinned Shotzi to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown women’s championship.

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos

This was the main match of the night and it lived up to its billing. The bout featured hard-hitting action. In the initial stages of the match, there was nothing to separate the two teams as they traded devastating blows. The turning point came when Jimmy and Jey cornered Nakamura and attacked his injured knee. The cold-hearted attack severely compromised the Japanese superstar. Consequently, WWE personnel aided a limping Nakamura backstage. After he was left to fend for himself, Riddle launched himself at the twins with knees, splashes and dives. However, Riddle got distracted when Sami Zayn played the theme song of Roman Reigns. A distracted Riddle did not notice that Jimmy had tagged himself in. Riddle executed the top-rope RKO on Jey but was demolished by Jimmy’s top rope splash immediately after.

