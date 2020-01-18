WWE SmackDown Results: Kane Comes Back to Lay a Trap for The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Friday Night WWE SmackDown saw the Big Red Machine make a comeback and aid his Team Hell No partner Daniel Bryan in laying a trap for The Fiend Bray Wyatt. The evening also saw Roman Reigns earn the opportunity to choose a Royal Rumble stipulation for his match in Houston against King Corbin.

WWE SmackDown opened with Kane speaking about him knowing how important the 30-man match is, only to be interrupted by Bray Wyatt with the Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt said that the winner of the Royal Rumble would not be very lucky as he would have to challenge The Fiend for the Universal Title. He went on to add that he never forgot Kane and that The Fiend would not forget him either.

At this point, the lights started to dim, but when the arena lights come back again in the trademark red hue, the Universal Champion emerged from under the ring. Kane was standing outside the squared arena and turned to face The Fiend and asked what took him so long. The Fiend turned around, only to meet with a running knee from Daniel Bryan, who started beating the champion down, till he escaped through the ring.

Bryan said how can someone beat the champ who is only good at disappearing. He went on to challenge The Fiend to a strap match at the Royal Rumble, vowing to change The Fiend after winning the universal championship.

Here's what else happened on Friday NightSmackDown:

John Morrison defeated Big E via pinfall.

The Usos defeated The Revival via pinfall.

Lacey Evans defeated Bayley via pinfall. It was also announced that Evans will challenge Bayley for the title at Royal Rumble.

Shorty G versus Sheamus match was announced for Royal Rumble.

Alexa Bliss defeated Sonya Deville via pinfall.

The evening also saw Braun Strowman cut a promo, where he challenged Nakamura for an intercontinental championship match, which was turned down by Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode in a tables match before choosing his stipulation for his match with King Corbin at the Royal Rumble. Reigns declared that the match would be a false count anywhere match.

