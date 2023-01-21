WWE SmackDown Results: Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns Sign Contract for Royal Rumble Clash

The latest edition of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger Kevin Owens. The two superstars were officially announced to be a part of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout at Royal Rumble. The WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with an action-packed face-off between Reigns and Owens but sadly it did not result in a game between the two longstanding rivals. The duo was also joined by Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and The Usos. The promo also featured the opening fixture of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament, involving The Viking Raiders against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders- Erik and Ivar, had mercilessly assaulted Drew McIntyre and Sheamus two weeks back. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, quite understandably, had sought revenge and they did get it on Friday. The Banger Bros eventually secured a win by pinfall after thrashing Ivar with a Brogue Kick.

LA Knight vs Greg Jones

The match did offer some nervy moments but LA Knight did manage to clinch a victory quite comfortably. Knight emerged victorious in the contest by a pinfall with a snapmare driver.

Los Lotharios vs Hit Row

Hit Row’s Ashante Thee Adonis and Top Dolla were up against Los Lotharios’ Humberto and Angel in the second SmackDown Tag Team Tournament fixture of the night. Adonis managed to distract the match referee allowing B-Fab to interfere. The intervention was enough for Dolla to to record a win by a pinfall.

The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes squared up with Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in the next bout of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament. Imperium Bomb was unleashed and this allowed Vinci to cover for the pin to win and book a berth in the semi-finals.

Legado del Fantasma vs Maximum Male Models

Legado del Fantasma’s Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde won the final SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament fixture of the night to qualify for the next round.

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns Sign the contract

The final segment did feature a brawl but the all eyes were on the contract paper. Owens finally did sign the contract to make his match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble official.

