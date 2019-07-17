WWE SmackDown Results: Kevin Owens, Shane McMahon Feud Heats Up on Road to SummerSlam 2019

Following WWE Extreme Rules 2019, Tuesday night's WWE SmackDown was the beginning of the brand's road to WWE SummerSlam 2019. However, following to amazing nights of bouts and storytelling in Extreme Rules 2019 and Monday Night WWE Raw, Tuesday's SmackDown seemed to lack direction and was overall underwhelming. It seems WWE fans may have to wait a bit longer for the Eric Bischoff era to officially begin on SmackDown.

The evening saw a promising start with Kevin Owens' continuing his rant against the WWE management, more specifically against Shane McMahon but somehow fell flat throughout the evening. Daniel Bryan's career-altering announcement never came and a frustrated and emotional Liv Morgan promised to come back in a real avatar following a loss to Charlotte Flair.

After opening the show by barring Kevin Owens from entering the building and giving him the night off, Shane McMahon announced the first SmackDown Live Town Hall so any further grievances could be aired. McMahon stood alone in the ring, with the baby faces, including Roman Reigns, Apollo Crews and Kofi Kingston echoing the comments made by Owens last week about a lack of opportunity. The heels, on the other hand supported McMahon's stand. Shortly after McMahon cut Kingston's microphone before, Owens snuck up from behind to land a stunner before exiting through the crowd.

The evening also saw Kevin Owens defeat Dolph Ziggler via disqualification following interference from Shane McMahon. McMahon brought a dozen wrestlers with him to surround the ring and after Owens slipped a superkick and hit Ziggler with a stunner, McMahon pulled him outside the ring to break the pin. Owens hit McMahon with a second stunner before running away as the group of wrestlers gave chase.

Here's what else happened at SmackDown:

Aleister Black defeated Cesaro via pinfall.

Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan via submission.

Ember Moon and Bayley defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville via pinfall.

Samoa Joe, Elias and Randy Orton defeated The New Day via pinfall. The match ended with Kingston succumbing to an RKO in what could be a tease toward a SummerSlam feud between the two.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- The Kabuki Warriors defeated The IIconics (c) via contout.

Apollo Crews defeated Andrade via pinfall.

The evening also saw The New Day take up Bryan's scheduled appearance by entering the ring to gloat about their title success and announce their preference to accept a title rematch against Bryan and Rowan later tonight.

Bryan came out three separate times but never could quite deliver his announcement. He finally dropped the microphone and walked off before Samoa Joe, Elias and Randy Orton came out in succession to challenge Kingston for his WWE championship.