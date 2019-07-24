WWE SmackDown Results: Kofi Kingston Names SummerSlam 2019 Opponent, Shawn Michaels Makes an Appearance

Eric Bishoff has arrived. In the first episode of SmackDown since newly-hired executive director Eric Bischoff took over, each segment was grittier and hard-hitting. The evening saw the Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon feud gain more heat, while Kevin Owens finally revealed his SummerSlam 2019 opponent.

The evening opened with McMahon giving an in-ring promo, stating he would need written proof of Owens' challenge that he would retire if he lost at SummerSlam. Shane also showed a video of KO's promise to quit on Raw last year following a match with Seth Rollins without following through. While Owens came out to explain, McMahon spurned Owens' offer for a match tonight, and instead booked KO against Roman Reigns in the main event. Later on, he named himself as guest ring announcer, Elias as the timekeeper and Drew McIntyre as referee for the match.

Here's what else happened on SmackDown

Kofi Kingston defeated Samoa Joe via disqualification after a run-in from Randy Orton.

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns wrestled to a no contest. The match ended with Reigns hitting a Superman punch on McMahon before Owens followed with a pair of stunners.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews via pinfall.

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville secured a match against The Iiconics next week.

Dolph Ziggler crashed "Miz TV" and teased a possible SummerSlam feud with Shawn Michaels.

Ember Moon defeated Charlotte Flair via pinfall.

Bray Wyatt accepted Finn Balor's challenge to a match at SummerSlam.

The evening also saw Kingston calling Orton out to the ring and show him a video of their 2009 match at New York's Madison Square Garden, following which he accused The Viper of using backstage influence to have Kingston removed from the title picture, an accusation Orton admitted was true. The segment saw the confirming of their bout at SummerSlam 2019.