WWE Smackdown Results: Kofi Kingston to Face New Challenge at WWE Super Showdown 2019

WWE Smackdown Results: Kofi Kingston was attacked by a returning Dolph Ziggler, who will also be his opponent at the WWE Super Showdown 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
WWE Smackdown Results: Kofi Kingston to Face New Challenge at WWE Super Showdown 2019
Dolph Ziggler attacked WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on Smackdown (Photo Credit: WWE)
Following a memorable Money In The Bank 2019 and a strong storyline on Raw that not only saw Mick Foley introduce the WWE 24/7 Championship, but also saw the new MITB winner Brock Lesner teasing the roster with his briefcase, Tuesday's Smackdown saw the beginning of a rivalry with Dolph Ziggler attacking current champion Kofi Kingston and Big E making a comeback to the show.

Here are the results from the evening:

Kofi Kingston def. Sami Zayn via pinfall.

Ali def. Andrade via pinfall.

Mandy Rose vs. Carmella ended in a no contest

Bayley & Becky Lynch def. Charlotte Flair (via pinfall) & Lacey Evans.

Roman Reigns def. Elias via pinfall

The evening also saw Dolph Ziggler making a comeback as he brutally beat down the champion Kingston. Paul Heyman too came and teased the champion with the briefcase. Ziggler also announced that at Super Showdown, he's taking the WWE title from Kingston.

There was a short segment involving Carmella helping hide the new 24/7 champion R-Truth and new Smackdown women's champion Bayley cut a promo telling the entire locker room to be ready because she's moved past the hugs.

The main event between Roman Reigns and Elias also saw Shane McMahon attacking after the match, and as Reigns gained the upper hand Drew McIntyre laid Reigns out with a Claymore kick to end the show.
